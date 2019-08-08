Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is upon us, and we are looking forward to a variety of exceptional programming and exciting new projects. A major programming highlight to note for this fall, Carnegie Hall has invited Grammy Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo to chart the journey of African music and culture around the world for her season-long Perspectives series with four concerts including: Benin International Musical; a concert dedicated to the powerful voices of the African diaspora led by musical director Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective; guitarist Lionel Loueke and his trio; and a special concert marking both Ms. Kidjo's 60th birthday and the anniversary of independence for Benin and 16 other West African countries.



Other notable performances this season include a performance by Rosanne Cash and Ry Cooder. In addition, as part of her American Byways series Ms. Cash curates two concerts: The Milk Carton Kids, and Cedric Burnside on a double-bill with Molly Tuttle. The season also highlights two widely popular groups from Quebec-Le Vent du Nord & De Temps Antan- as well as jazz phenomenon pianist Joey Alexander; Carnegie Hall debuts for all-female jazz ensemble Artemis as well as Broadway and television star Tituss Burgess; and Steven Reineke and The New York Pops with their remarkable six-concert series.



Carnegie Hall 2019-2020 POP, WORLD MUSIC, AND JAZZ SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

All performances take place in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage unless otherwise noted.

Click the date of a performance for complete program information.

Fall 2019 Highlights: October-December

Grammy Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo charts the journey of African music and culture around the world throughout her Perspectives series. The series begins with a program on October 19 in Zankel Hall that features Benin International Musical, a fast-rising ensemble that fuses hip-hop, rock, and electronica with traditional music of Benin. Her series continues with Diaspora Songs, on December 6 examining the extraordinary impact that African music has had on the international musical landscape, led by musical director Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective and special guests to be announced. On December 13, Ms. Kidjo is honored by longtime friend and guitarist Lionel Loueke and his trio in a concert that both celebrates and reinvents many of her beloved songs. Ms. Kidjo's Perspectives culminates on March 14 with Daughter of Independence, a special celebration of her 60th birthday that also honors the anniversary of independence of her native Benin and other West African nations. Joined by a host of stellar guests, the evening pays tribute to one of the most vibrant voices in music today.

Singer-songwriter Michael Feinstein returns as artistic director of his three-concert Standard Time with Michael Feinstein series on October 23, February 5, and March 18, bringing his charismatic stage presence, impeccable voice, and great stellar guests to the Zankel Hall stage.

The Milk Carton Kids bring their harmonized vocals reminiscent of the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel to Zankel Hall on November 1 as part of Rosanne Cash's annual series, American Byways. The folk duo performs songs from their fourth album, All the Things That I Did And All the Things That I Didn't Do, which earned them a wave of critical praise and a 2018 Grammy nomination.

Rosanne Cash and Ry Cooder come together for a rare joint performance of songs from Johnny Cash's beloved songbook on November 2. After immediately selling out four dates at the SFJAZZ Center and presenting two additional performances at San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House in 2018, the duo brings this highly anticipated concert to New York City for the first time.

Bali-born jazz pianist Joey Alexander is one of the most talked about jazz artists on the scene today. At 16 years old, he has received three Grammy Award nominations and performed at renowned music venues and major festivals around the world. He comes to Carnegie Hall on October 18 for the first time for a performance that is sure to be a season highlight.

Benin-born guitarist Lionel Loueke's fluid guitar playing-inspired by African and traditional jazz-was one of the highlights of Angélique Kidjo's extraordinary Remain in Light concert in 2017. Loueke and his trio, along with special guest Brazilian multi-percussionist Cyro Baptista, honor Kidjo in a concert on December 13 that celebrates and reinvents many of her beloved songs.

Winter / Spring 2020 Highlights: January-May

Two widely popular groups from Quebec, Le Vent du Nord & De Temps Antan, come together on January 24 in Zankel Hall in an exuberant celebration of traditional and contemporary dance tunes and earthy-often hilarious-ballads of French-Canadian culture. Performed on a host of instruments that include hurdy-gurdy, jaws harp, guitar, and accordion, they maintain a constant banter between their richly harmonized songs and instrumentals.

Television star Tituss Burgess makes his Carnegie Hall debut on February 1 with an exciting performance. Best known as the magnificent Titus Andromedon on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Sebastian in Broadway's The Little Mermaid, the charismatic singer presents Take Me to the World, a breathtaking revue honoring the music of Stephen Sondheim.

JUNO Award-winning singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the "most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation" (The Wall Street Journal). The rising star gives a concert on February 14 in Zankel Hall showcasing her bold horn playing, smoky vocals, and a repertoire that spans the entire history of jazz, including acclaimed original work.

Widely esteemed jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, who is considered to be one of the most important and influential artists of his generation, gives a concert on March 21 in Zankel Hall. A decade in the making, Rosenwinkel's recent album, Caipi, is a love-letter to Brazil and a bold new direction as he sings for the first time, in addition to playing guitar and other instruments in collaboration with musicians from the US and Brazil.

The second installment of Rosanne Cash's American Byways series on April 24 in Zankel Hall features the undiluted Mississippi Hill Country Blues of multi-instrumentalist Cedric Burnside (grandson of legendary bluesman R. L. Burnside) and guitarist-vocalist Molly Tuttle (daughter of bluegrass icon Jack Tuttle). They each celebrate their incredible musical lineage in performances seeped in the southern American roots tradition.

Dynamic trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Theo Croker leads a new big-band project on April 25 in Zankel Hall that features some of the most important contemporary musicians in jazz. His acclaimed albums Escape Velocity, AfroPhysicist, and his upcoming 2019 release Star People Nation form the basis of this program along with fresh interpretations of important works from the jazz catalog.

