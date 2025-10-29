Carla Gugino and Arian Moayed Join Rotating Cast of GOOD SEX at Powerhouse Arts

They join a rotating cast that includes John Cameron Mitchell, Elliot Page, Morgan Spector, Constance Wu and more.
Carla Gugino (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Tony & Emmy Award Nominee Arian Moayed (“Succession”) will join the lineup of performers for the play GOOD SEX by Ireland’s Dead Centre with Emilie Pine at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arts.
GOOD SEX makes intimacy coordinating its main event in a performance that asks, “How do you have sex onstage?” To try and find an answer, each night, two brand new performers tell a story of desire, betrayal and loneliness. They have never rehearsed together or read the script. They are strangers. But they are not alone — to help and guide them, they are joined on stage by an Intimacy Director, trained in the art of teaching people how to touch. So, you can rest assured that the sex will be safe. It will be consensual. And it will be good.
GOOD SEX will feature a rotating lineup of stars that includes:
Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Academy Award Nominee Elliot Page (Juno)
Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) and Golden Globe Award Nominee Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)
Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and SAG Award winner Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
