Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt to Join Anika Larsen for NYCCT's MEET THE PARENT Series

New York City Children's Theater will host its third free live stream of their MEET THE PARENT series hosted by Broadway actress (and mom) Anika Larsen with guests Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt. This episode will stream live on YouTube and features a lively, informative discussion with other parents working in the theatre and entertainment community.

On Monday, April 25th, at 7:30 p.m., MEET THE PARENT welcomes ACADEMY AWARD WINNER CAMERON CROWE (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire) and TONY AWARD WINNER TOM KITT (Next to Normal).

Admission is free, but reservations are required and can be made via their website.

Ms. Larsen, the mother of two, was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL and previously appeared on Broadway as Kate Monster in AVENUE Q. She is a member of the NYCCT Board of Directors.

Ms. Larsen, Mr. Crowe, and Mr. Kitt will soon be bringing ALMOST FAMOUS to Broadway.

Ms. Larsen says, "We theater artists are used to doing interviews about our work, but once we become parents, there's this whole other side of our lives that is just as consuming and meaningful to us, and people rarely ask about it in depth. I'm so excited to have conversations with these amazing guests about the joyful and exasperating truths of being artist parents!"

NYCCT's Executive Director, Andrew Frank, states, "Our Meet the Parent series is designed to invite our adult audience into a conversation about parenting. And hearing from our wonderful guests about how parenting has changed their careers as artists and how being an artist has informed their choices as a parent."

In addition to Mr. Crowe and Mr. Kitt, Ms. Larsen has welcomed Audra McDonald, Ann Harada, Joanna Gleason, Andrea Burns, and Peter Flynn to join her in an intimate conversation about being parents and performers. This season's events are available to watch in full on our website: www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

New York City Children's Theater's Meet the Parent series is designed to provide opportunities for our adult audience members to connect with us and each other around issues important to them as parents, grandparents, caretakers, and fans of theater. Prior to this season, previous events have included Children's Music Superstar Laurie Berkner; The NY Times Chief Theater Critic Jesse Green; Tony Award Nominees Kathleen Chalfant and Sybille Pearson; Broadway Musical Theatre Writers Russ Kaplan & Sara Wordsworth; nationally recognized Child Therapist and Parenting Expert, Lisa Spiegel; as well as Ms. Larsen.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org

