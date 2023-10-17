Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Appoints New Artistic Director, Grisel Pren Monje And New Director Of Arts-in-Education, Alberto Lopez Herrera

Grisel Pren Monje brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as Artistic Director.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Appoints New Artistic Director, Grisel Pren Monje And New Director Of Arts-in-Education, Alberto Lopez Herrera

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company has announced the appointment of two new directors. Longtime Company Member and choreographer, Grisel Pren Monje has taken on the role of Artistic Director, while Calpulli Co-Founder, Choreographer, Producer, Master Designer, Alberto Lopez Herrera has taken on the role of Arts-In-Education Director.

Grisel Pren Monje brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as Artistic Director. With an extensive background in Mexican dance and culture plus over 18 years of study and creating choreography in genres such as Classical Ballet and Theatre Dance, she is poised to lead Calpulli into a new era of artistic excellence. Her passion for preserving and promoting traditional Mexican dance forms is evident in her work, and we are confident that under her artistic leadership, Calpulli will continue to thrive and captivate audiences. 

“I have found that Dreams come true when you allow yourself to be guided by your passions and the love of your own roots. It is my goal to highlight the full potential and talents of Calpulli's artists, continue enriching audiences with our story-based performances and reach the public around the world from all cultures,” says the new Artistic Director.

Alberto Lopez Herrera, our new Director of Arts-In-Education, is dedicated to bringing the transformative power of dance to young people through educational programs. With over 30 years of experience and his background in arts education and community outreach and 10 years as Artistic Director of Calpulli, he will play a crucial role in expanding Calpulli's reach and impact within schools and communities. Through his innovative approach to arts education, Alberto aims to inspire the next generation of dancers and foster a deeper appreciation for Mexican culture.

Recently inducted into City Lore's People's Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community, Alberto believes that, “Giving our children the power of knowing where you come from and being proud of your roots is one of my passions. Arts-in-Education gives me that opportunity to make the new generations so proud of our traditions.” 

Together, Grisel Pren Monje and Alberto Lopez Herrera will lead Calpulli Mexican Dance Company into an exciting chapter of growth and creativity. 

Calpulli's upcoming season is the first that the two will be spearheading, starting with our Día De Los Muertos Performances at Queens Theatre on October 28th & 29th, November 4th and 5th. Additionally on November 5th Calpulli will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary following the final performance at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens. Tickets can be found on Calpulli's Click Here

For more information on Calpulli Mexican Dance Company go to Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo
Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Check out the latest photos and videos of the cast of Sweeney Todd at TUTS, featuring Danny Rothman and Sally Wilfert.

2
Submit Nominations For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo
Submit Nominations For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

There are just two weeks left to submit nominations for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide!

3
Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Photo
Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

Discover the news about Eugene O’Neill Theater Center hosting a workshop residency for the Tony-nominated musical Almost Famous.

4
Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

Get a sneak peek of THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company in this exclusive video. Discover the latest production from Roundabout Theatre Company and get a glimpse of the play before it hits the stage. Don't miss your chance to experience THE REFUGE PLAYS - book your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
ALMOST FAMOUS Headed Back into Workshops at O'NeillALMOST FAMOUS Headed Back into Workshops at O'Neill
Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on BroadwayAndrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/15/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/15/23

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HAMILTON
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You