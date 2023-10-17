Calpulli Mexican Dance Company Appoints New Artistic Director, Grisel Pren Monje And New Director Of Arts-in-Education, Alberto Lopez Herrera

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company has announced the appointment of two new directors. Longtime Company Member and choreographer, Grisel Pren Monje has taken on the role of Artistic Director, while Calpulli Co-Founder, Choreographer, Producer, Master Designer, Alberto Lopez Herrera has taken on the role of Arts-In-Education Director.

Grisel Pren Monje brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as Artistic Director. With an extensive background in Mexican dance and culture plus over 18 years of study and creating choreography in genres such as Classical Ballet and Theatre Dance, she is poised to lead Calpulli into a new era of artistic excellence. Her passion for preserving and promoting traditional Mexican dance forms is evident in her work, and we are confident that under her artistic leadership, Calpulli will continue to thrive and captivate audiences.

“I have found that Dreams come true when you allow yourself to be guided by your passions and the love of your own roots. It is my goal to highlight the full potential and talents of Calpulli's artists, continue enriching audiences with our story-based performances and reach the public around the world from all cultures,” says the new Artistic Director.

Alberto Lopez Herrera, our new Director of Arts-In-Education, is dedicated to bringing the transformative power of dance to young people through educational programs. With over 30 years of experience and his background in arts education and community outreach and 10 years as Artistic Director of Calpulli, he will play a crucial role in expanding Calpulli's reach and impact within schools and communities. Through his innovative approach to arts education, Alberto aims to inspire the next generation of dancers and foster a deeper appreciation for Mexican culture.

Recently inducted into City Lore's People's Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community, Alberto believes that, “Giving our children the power of knowing where you come from and being proud of your roots is one of my passions. Arts-in-Education gives me that opportunity to make the new generations so proud of our traditions.”

Together, Grisel Pren Monje and Alberto Lopez Herrera will lead Calpulli Mexican Dance Company into an exciting chapter of growth and creativity.

Calpulli's upcoming season is the first that the two will be spearheading, starting with our Día De Los Muertos Performances at Queens Theatre on October 28th & 29th, November 4th and 5th. Additionally on November 5th Calpulli will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary following the final performance at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens.

For more information on Calpulli Mexican Dance Company