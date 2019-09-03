Café Mocha Radio Show's 9th Annual Salute Her Awards To Honor Black Women Of Broadway And New York Theatre

A Who's Who of Broadway and New York Theatre will be celebrated for their artistry and achievements at the nationally syndicated Café Mocha Radio Show's 9th Annual Salute Her Awards presented by Toyota in association with AARP, Luster Pink, American Airlines and WBLS 107.5. The 2019 honorees include Leslie Uggams (Legend Award), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Director's Award), Lynn Nottage (International Playwright Award), Alia Jones-Harvey (Broadway Producer's Award), Dominique Morisseau (Playwright Award), Dr. Indira Etwaroo (Theater Community Award), Cookie Jordan (Woman of Style Award), Linda Stewart (Trailblazer Award). Set for Monday, September 16 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theatre (524 West 59th Street, New York, NY 10019), this will be the first time that the Salute Her Awards will honor distinctive women within the glittering world of the New York stage with an incredible array of women! To purchase tickets for the Salute Her Awards, go to HERE, doors open at 7:00 p.m., the awards ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.

"It's always been my goal to celebrate women of color on Broadway and New York Theatre who are legendary and making a difference today," says Sheila Eldridge, creator and executive producer of Café Mocha and Salute Her Awards. "The collective impact of this year's honorees has enriched the lives of so many of us and inspires the art form globally. It's going to be a special evening for these extraordinary women of theater."

The special musical tribute will be shared by Grammy-nominated recording artist and actress Deborah Cox, who has starred in such Broadway productions as Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA and Jekyll & Hyde. Cox has also starred in the national tour of The Bodyguard: The Musical, and the Asolo Repertory Theatre musical production of Josephine. Cox will be accompanied on piano by Joseph Joubert, noted theatrical composer, arranger, and musical director whose credits include The Color Purple, Three Mo' Tenors, Century Men, and Motown The Musical.

Acclaimed stage and screen actress Lisa Arrindell will perform a dramatic reading honoring the beloved Toni Morrison. The Brooklyn native and Juilliard graduated was last seen on Broadway in the hit revival of Cat On a Hot Tin Roof. She has been featured in HARPO Productions/HBO original movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Christmas Wedding Baby, A Christmas Blessing, The Wronged Man, HBO's A Lesson Before Dying, Disappearing Acts, and Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters' First One Hundred Years. She has led in feature films such as Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, The Second Chance, and Spike Lee's Clockers.

Café Mocha's celebration of Black Women on Broadway and New York Theatre is the second stop (September 16th) on the national Salute Her Awards' "Step Into Your Power" Tour. The awards ceremony series kicked-off in Washington, DC and will continue on Thursday, October 18, at the Mint Museum (Charlotte, NC); Friday, November 15, at the Black Academy of Arts & Letters (Dallas, TX); and end up Friday, December 6, at Riverside EpiCenter (Atlanta, GA).

A two-time Gracie Award winner, the Café Mocha Radio Show reaches more than 1.4 million listeners around the country (heard locally on WBLS 107.5 on Saturday mornings), hosted by Emmy and NAACP Award winner comedienne Loni Love, hip-hop pioneer Yo-Yo, and radio veteran Angelique Perrin.

Since 2011, the Salute Her Awards Tour has honored more than 175 women from well-known figures to frequently under-recognized honorees for their contributions. Presenting corporate partner Toyota shares their mission as presenting sponsor for the last three years. Through the Salute Her 'Nominate Her' initiative, supported by returning sponsor AARP, the public is encouraged to visit www.saluteher.com to submit and put a spotlight on the unsung sheroes in their own lives. New sponsors American Airlines and legacy black haircare brand Luster Pink Products have come on board to make this year's Salute Her Awards Tour even more spectacular. American handles the all-important skies, flying in the Nominate Her honorees. Luster Products puts a focus on millennial dynamism by hosting the Mocha Maven Chic Boutique Meet-Up 'pitch' competition, for young female entrepreneurs.

For more information on how to attend and support the 2019 Salute Her Awards Tour, visit www.cafemocharadio.com or www.saluteher.com. To keep up with all things Café Mocha Radio, please follow us @cafemocharadio on IG, Twitter, and Facebook, Cafemocharadio on YouTube and Café Mocha Radio app.





