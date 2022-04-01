CYRANO, SUFFS & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for April 2022

Off-Broadway is back and better than ever, with countless new shows soon opening across Manhattan and beyond. BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up this April is a brand new musical about women's suffrage, an Olivier Award-winning classic, and so much more!

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

CYRANO

BAM's Harvey Theater

April 5- May 22, 2022

Straight from critically acclaimed runs in London and Glasgow, the Brooklyn Academy of Music is bringing Jamie Lloyd's Olivier-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac (written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp) to New York audiences. James McAvoy leads a superb ensemble in this theatrical tour-de-force that captures timeless passion through spoken word, contemporary poetry, and raw physicality.

SUFFS

The Public Theater's Newman Theater

Now through May 15, 2022

The new musical by Shaina Taub is one hundred years in the making, bringing to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement. The star-studded cast includes Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo and many more.

A TOUCH OF THE POET

Irish Repertory Theatre

Now through April 17, 2022

A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, was the first work written for the playwright's famously unfinished cycle about the Irish in America. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly, this production was originally set to open in March 2020 and is back this Spring.

CONFEDERATES

Signature Theatre's Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre

Now through April 17, 2022

Written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Kamilah Forbes, the New York premiere production leaps through time in order to trace the identities of these two black American women and explore the reins their racial and gender bias still hold on American educational systems today.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

TO MY GIRLS

Second Stage Theater's Tony Kiser Theater

Now through April 24, 2022

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. Directed by Stephen Brackett, JC Lee's play stars Bryan Batt, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Carman Lacivita, Maulik Pancholy, Noah J. Ricketts and Britton Smith.

HARMONY

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

Now through May 8, 2022

Directed by Warren Carlyle and starring Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess, Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history. The musical is written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

¡AMERICANO!

New World Stages

Now through June 19, 2022

Straight from a record-setting run at Arizona's Phoenix Theater Company, the new musical is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

COAL COUNTRY

Cherry Lane Theatre

Now through April 17, 2022

Back by popular demand, Audible Theater is presenting The Public Theater's premiere production, which opened in March 2020. Featuring music by Steve Earle, the musical delves into the aftermath of the West Virginia mine explosion of 2010, highlighting the indomitable resilience of an American community on a quest for justice.

THE PATSY

Transport Group's Abrons Arts Center

Now through May 1, 2022

A revival of the acclaimed 2011 production, The Patsy, written by Barry Conners, performed by David Greenspan, and directed by Jack Cummings III, is filled with familial intrigue, marital sparring, lovers in pursuit, country club scandals, and labors of the heart. Now Transport Group resurrects this Cinderella story of a girl a little less beautiful, a little less loved, and her fractious, gossipy family, which explores a family's aspirations of wealth, status, and love in pre-depression America.

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Ars Nova @ Greenwich House

Now through April 17, 2022

Written by resident artist Heather Christian and directed by Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio for Living Things unfolds the complex layers of what it means to be alive and our relationship to time. The experience surrounds and uplifts, celebrating our curiosity, our wonder, and what we're capable of becoming when in communion with each other.

Check out even more off-Broadway listings here!