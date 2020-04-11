COMPANY Posts in Support of the #LightItBlue Initiative

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Across the country, people are taking part in the #LightItBlue campaign, to honor people working on the frontlines during the current health crisis.

Broadway's Company posted in support of the initiative on the show's official Twitter account.

"#LightItBlue to honor those working tirelessly on the frontlines," the tweet reads. "Thank you for all you do for us."

#LightItBlue to honor those working tirelessly on the frontlines. Thank you for all you do for us. #MakeItBlue #StayHome Stay safe and we'll be together again with 'lots of #Company' pic.twitter.com/UmrSqOnu0L - Company (@CompanyBway) April 11, 2020

Company began previews on March 2 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Directed by Marianne Elliott, the cast is led by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."





