COMPANY Announces Standing Room Policy; Will Hold Free Ticket Lottery Tomorrow

Company has announced a standing room ticket policy for the new production's engagement. It was also announced that Company will host a one-time-only lottery this Saturday, March 7 where all 24 standing room locations for that evening's performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) will be offered free to lottery winners.

Entries for Saturday's special standing room lottery will only be accepted in person at the Jacobs Theatre and will start at 10:00 AM. Entries must be submitted by 6:30 PM. Maximum of one entry per person.

The drawing will take place in front of the theater at 6:30 PM. Lottery winners will be selected at random at 6:30 PM in front of the Jacobs Theatre and winners can receive a maximum of two free tickets. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing to claim their free tickets. All 24 of the Jacobs' standing room locations will be given away to fans free of charge.

The general standing room policy is as follows: standing room will only be available at the Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performance if the performance is sold out. Standing room tickets are $32 per ticket. Cash or credit card will be accepted and limit two tickets per purchase.

For additional details on Saturday's special lottery, please visit @companybway on Instagram.

Tickets to Company are also available at www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Jacobs Theatre box office.

Company is now in previews and will officially open on Sunday, March 22 in celebration of composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Elliott, Company stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound design), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Joel Fram (additional vocal arrangements, music supervision and direction), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), and Cindy Tolan (casting).





