COMING OUT THE MUSICAL to Perform at 54 Below in June

54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join the all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won't want to miss!

The show is directed by Felisha Heng with Music Direction by Jason Belanger. Full cast announcement will be coming soon.

Coming Out, the Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, June 27 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ALLISON ST. ROCK

Allison St. Rock (she/her) is a queer composer, playwright, lyricist, and performer based in New York City. She studied at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute and at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Allison's work as a composer and playwright include Coming Out, Big Gay Love Story, the Musical, The Fall, and Fantastical. She received the NYSCA Individual Artist Grant in 2022 to produce a staged reading of Coming Out, the Musical. Allison's mission as an artist is to eliminate ignorance and advocate for love and acceptance for the LGBTQIA community. As a performer, Allison has been featured in roles such as The Emcee (Cabaret), Maureen (Rent), Kate (The Wild Party), Jeanie (Hair), Bea Bottom (Something Rotten), and Lilli Vanessi/Kate (Kiss Me, Kate). Her first EP, Whirlwind, released October 15th, 2021.

MORE ABOUT COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL

Coming Out, the Musical is a queer musical dramedy loosely based on a true story. It follows several college students as they experience their spark moments, and the questions and confusions that follow as they explore these new feelings and "come out of the closet," so to speak. Some are welcomed with acceptance as they start to share these discoveries with their friends and families, and others are met with resistance and ignorance. And while their journeys never end, each character finds that their path is clearer than it has ever been before.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.