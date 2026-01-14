Casey Cott, Lauren Paley, Talia Suskauer Will Join Allison Bailey at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Allison Bailey will make her 54 BELOW and New York City solo debut on Monday, February 23 at 7pm, with an evening of song and story.

ALLISON BAILEY, Broadway's Glinda standby and the North American tour's Glinda of Wicked, will share highlights from her journey to the bright lights of Broadway as she reflects on the roles and moments that shaped her path—including her six year tour across the country by bubble. With music ranging from musical theatre classics to country-pop influences, she invites audiences into her world with warmth, humor, and a few special guests along the way. A lifelong performer stepping into the solo spotlight, BAILEY shares her story in her own voice for the very first time.

BAILEY will be joined onstage throughout the evening by special guests and favorites of the stage and screen, CASEY COTT (CW's Riverdale, Moulin Rouge!), LAUREN PALEY (Punk Goes Princess Viral Series), and TALIA SUSKAUER (Wicked, Parade). The concert is produced by AMY SAPP (54 Sings 1776, 54 Sings Heathers).

Says BAILEY, “I want the audience to leave 54 BELOW feeling like they spent the evening with a friend—laughing, reminiscing, and hearing some songs they love in a new way. My hope is that the night feels joyful, personal, and leaves you humming on your way home.”

Doors open at 5:30pm with a curtain time of 7:00pm at 54 BELOW, located at 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019. Tickets range from $57.00 to $106.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per ticket.