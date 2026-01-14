54 SINGS THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL Comes to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present 54 Sings The Life of a Showgirl on Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. When Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, in August, even the Empire State Building was celebrating with album-coordinating lights.

Coming off of the Eras Tour, Swift's highly anticipated 12th studio album features songs including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Opalite,” and more. Wear your Portofino orange, bring your friends, and come celebrate Taylor's new album with your fellow Swifties and theatre fans in Broadway's favorite basement.

Featuring: Alexandra Baker, Elyse Bell (Netflix's Don't Say Good Luck), Anna Bermudez (The Outsiders), Aryn Bohannon (Six), Ethan Carlson (Waitress national tour), Tyler Conroy, Deanna Giulietti, Tayler Harris (Cats US tour), Krystal Hernandez (Six), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Korie Lee Blossey (Disney's Aladdin), Cate Ré, Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Kat Rodriguez (Wicked), Carrie Wagner, and Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls, Six)

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Drew Wutke.