COME FROM AWAY's David Hein Pens Bonus Story for Spider-Man Comic

BroadwayWorld has learned of exciting news from one of the most promising minds in the industry today. David Hein, one half of the married writing team for Broadway's Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, has written the bonus story for the Annual Amazing Spider-Man comic, on stands Wednesday, February 14.

Searching for answers about a mysterious voicemail from her late husband, Ned Leeds, Betty Brant finds herself in the midst of a mafia conspiracy that stretches back decades! Convinced that Ned is alive and trying to help her solve the case, Betty enlists the help of the Amazing Spider-Man to get to the truth...and the ENFORCERS want a word with both of 'em!

"Just like the journey that Come From Away has been on, never in my wildest dreams would I have expected it to lead to working on Spider-Man," said David Hein, "I am honored and so excited to work with the incredible creators and writers at Marvel, who I have been fans of since I was a kid. It's a thrilling experience to jump from writing a Broadway musical to diving into the world of Spider-Man's New York.

"I grew up making my own comics - in University, my friend and I put out a comic in our college paper - and I always wanted to do so as an adult. I was even accepted at Joe Kubert's famous comic school in New Jersey, but never went. I always figured it was a lost dream - so this has been a joy. Especially being part of the process - getting new issues as reference before they go on sale, getting the artwork in when it's first drawn, and then seeing the actual issue in print - which is being framed along with our Broadway Playbill!"





