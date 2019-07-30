COCKTAILS WITH COHEN Will Be Held Thursday Evenings in August at the Jewish Museum

Come to the Jewish Museum every Thursday in August to toast the influential singer/songwriter on the occasion of the exhibition Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything. Enjoy cocktails in the Jewish Museum lobby or head downstairs to Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum to dine on food from the Appetizing Counter.

Each Thursday in August will feature the "Red Needle," a drink invented by Cohen himself in 1975 in Needles, California. His recipe includes tequila, cranberry juice, lemon, and ice.

Also available: Pinot Grigio and Rosé wines and select beers. Wine and beer are $8; cocktails are $10. Food is available for purchase at Russ & Daughters' Appetizing Counter.

The Jewish Museum

1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street, New York City

If visitors would like to view the exhibition, admission is $18 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and over, and $8 for students. Free for visitors 18 and under and Jewish Museum members. The galleries are open 11 am until 8 pm on Thursdays.

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, on view through September 8, 2019, is the first exhibition devoted to the imagination and legacy of the influential singer/songwriter, man of letters, and global icon from Montréal, Canada. The exhibition includes large-scale,

immersive works by artists who have been inspired by Cohen, a video projection showcasing Cohen's own drawings, and a multimedia gallery where visitors can listen to covers of Cohen's songs by musicians such as Feist and The National with Sufjan Stevens, Ragnar

Kjartansson, and Richard Reed Parry, among others. Organized by the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC), the exhibition is curated by John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator at the MAC, and Victor Shiffman, Co-Curator. Visit TheJewishMuseum.org for more information.





