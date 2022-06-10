CHICAGO to Welcome Back Bianca Marroquín as Roxie

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Latina sensation Bianca Marroquín in the role of "Roxie Hart" starting Tuesday, June 21 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of CHICAGO off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances. For Broadway's return last fall, she made her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, joining a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie and Velma in the show - including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall. Now, she returns to the role of Roxie which she first performed in 2002 in Mexico City's Spanish-language production. Soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! Her other Broadway credits including Daniela in In the Heights and Carmen in The Pajama Game. She appeared as Chita Rivera the FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon."

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm