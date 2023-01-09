Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
CHICAGO Welcomes James T. Lane Beginning January 16th

He joins previously announced Jinkx Monsoon as “Matron 'Mama' Morton”, beginning Monday, January 16.

Jan. 09, 2023  

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome James T. Lane in the role of "Billy Flynn", joining previously announced Jinkx Monsoon as "Matron 'Mama' Morton", beginning Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

About James T. Lane

From Philadelphia. West End: The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line; Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (Paul), King Kong the Musical ,The Scottsboro Boys (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates), Chicago, A Chorus Line (Richie Walters). National Tours: Ain't Too Proud (Paul), Jersey Boys; Regional Theatre: Chicago (Billy Flynn), Guys and Dolls ( Nicely Nicely), Mary Poppins (Bert), The Wiz (Tin Man),The Little Mermaid (Sebastian) & more. Creator/Performer of Triple Threat, a Play that Moves and Sings. Info: www.jamestlane.com.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Emma Pittman, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



