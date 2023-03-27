Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History

The production grossed $926,363.35, surpassing the previous record of $913,160.90.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Chicago, Broadway's longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show's 26-year history. The production grossed $926,363.35 for the week ending March 26, 2023, surpassing the previous record of $913,160.90 for the week ending March 12, 2023.

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Chicago has grossed over $700 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996 and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It's been seen by more than 32 million people and played over 32,500 performances worldwide in 36 countries and in more than 500 cities.

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




