CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Will Launch Third North American Tour
The five world-class illusionists who make up the mind-bending theatrical production of Champions of Magic are back on tour in 2019, following sold-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family as they begin their third North American tour on October 16, 2019 at the Stranahan Theatre in Toledo.
The entire 2019-2020 tour itinerary for Champions Of Magic can be found at https://championsofmagic.co.uk/tour.html. Tickets are are on sale now and can also be purchased on the same site.
With more than 30-million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting daring large-scale illusions, stunning close-up magic and unbelievable feats of mindreading. Their skills have been seen in theatres and on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.
The Champions Of Magic team present incredible interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.
Champions Of Magic has been seen by hundreds of thousands around the world - now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.
Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet as they tour North American, with a show that never fails to amaze.
10/16/19 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater
10/17/19 Terre Haute, IN Hatfield Hall
10/18/19 Morgantown, WV WVU Creative Arts Center
10/19/19 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre
10/20/19 South Bend, IN The Morris Performing Arts Center
10/24/19 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre
10/26/19 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre
10/27/19 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
11/9/19 Cheyenne, WY Civic Center
11/10 to 11/12/19 Salt Lake City, UT Jeanné Wagner Theatre
11/15 to 11/16/19 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre
11/17/19 Tucson, AZ Fox Theatre
11/23/19 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts
11/24/19 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino
11/25 to 12/1/19 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theartre
12/2/19 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre
12/8/19 Brandon, MB Keystone Centre
12/14/19 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
12/15/19 Laval QC Place Bell Arena
1/10/20 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter
1/16/20 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
1/17/20 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre
1/26/20 Prince George, BC CN Centre
1/29/20 Fargo, ND Fargo Theatre
1/30/20 Madison, WI Capitol Theatre
2/1/20 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
2/2/20 Rahway, NJ Union County Performing Arts Center
2/21/20 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino
4/3/20 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
4/30/20 Rutland, VT The Paramount Theatre
