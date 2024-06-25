CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Extends Through Mid August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perelman Performing Arts Center will present a second extension of “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC now through Sunday, August 11, 2024.



The full company features Baby (Victoria), Jonathan Burke (Mungojerrie), Tara Lashan Clinkscales (Ensemble), André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy), Shelby Griswold (Understudy), Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), Antwayn Hopper (Macavity) Dava Huesca (Rumpleteazer), Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap), Capital Kaos (DJ), Junior LaBeija (Gus), Dominique Lee (Understudy); Robert "Silk" Mason (Mistoffelees), “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella), Shereen Pimentel (Jellylorum), Primo (Tumblebrutus), Xavier Reyes (Jennyanydots), Nora Schell (Bustopher Jones), Bebe Nicole Simpson (Demeter), Emma Sofia (Skimbleshanks), Phumzile Sojola (Ensemble), Kendall Grayson Stroud (Ensemble), Frank Viveros (Ensemble), Garnet Williams (Bombalurina) and Teddy Wilson Jr. (Sillabub).



The creative team features directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Brittany Bland (Projection Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair/Wig Design), Rania Zohny (Make up design), Josephine Kearns (Dramaturg & Gender Consultant), William Waldrop (Music Supervision and Music Direction), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Trevor Holder (Beats Arrangement), Capital Kaos (Ballroom Consultant), Skylar Fox (Magic and Illusions), Hannah "Rock" Roccisano (Fight Director), Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator), X Casting/ Victor Vazquez CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace CSA (Casting).



This PAC NYC production (Bill Rauch, Artisic Director, Khady Kamara Nunez, Executive Director) is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it will be staged as a spectacularly immersive competition with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats and Ballroom culture itself.

