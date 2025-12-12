CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Out Now

Center Stage Records has released Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical – Original Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats on Friday, December 12. The CD edition will be available on Friday, January 23, 2026.

TheaterWorksUSA’s hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander, the team that brought you Dog Man: The Musical! The premiere production was directed and choreographed by Marlo Hunter.

The album is produced by Brad Alexander and Michael Croiter. TheaterWorksUSA with Sayuri & Dav Pilkey and Michael Harrington serve as executive producers. To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit orcd.co/catkid.

The album includes performances by L.R. Davidson, Jeremy Fuentes, Michael Thomas Holmes, Jamie LaVerdiere, Brian Owen, Sonia Roman, Dan Rosales, Markia Nicole Smith, and Malynne Smith.