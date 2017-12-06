CAROUSEL, BRIGADOON to Screen at Paley Center as Part of BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon has announced that it has partnered with The Paley Center for Media to offer free screenings of some of musical theatre's best moments on television as part of the The Road to BroadwayCon: From the Comfort of Your Living Room - Treasures of Network Television.

On Sunday, January 14 and Sunday, January 21, watch TV treasures that introduced millions of Americans to the joys of Broadway musicals-and spurred many a theater lover to visit the Great White Way!

Admission to Paley Center screenings is free and seating is first come, first served. The Paley Center for Media is located at 25 West 52 Street, New York, NY 10019. Call (212) 621-6800 or visit paleycenter.org for more information.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

12:15 pm

Carousel (1967)

The Armstrong Circle Theatre presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic musical stars Robert Goulet as Billy Bigelow, Mary Grover as Julie Jordan, Marlyn Mason as Carrie, Patricia Neway as Nettie, Jack DeLon as Mr. Snow, and Pernell Roberts as Jigger, with Charlie Ruggles as the Starkeeper. Paul Bogart directed the telecast. (ABC, 2 hrs.)

2:15 pm Carousel Roundtable Discussion (2013)

From the archives, a 2013 Paley Center discussion with Ted Chapin of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, Mary Grover ("Julie" in the 1967 telecast of Carousel), and dancers Bambi Linn ("Louise" in the original Broadway production of Carousel) and Gemze de Lappe, who both had a long association with the show's original choreographer, Agnes De Mille; includes 1945 film footage of Ms. Linn dancing Carousel's Act II "Ballet." (45 mins.)

3 pm

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1972)

Pippin was featured prominently on the 11/23/1972 Tonight Show-a month after the Stephen Schwartz musical opened on Broadway. Included are Johnny Carson's interviews with Ben Vereen.and John Rubinstein, and three complete numbers featuring Vereen, Rubinstein, and other cast members performing Bob Fosse's ingenious choreography: "Simple Joys," "With You," and "On the Right Track." (NBC, 25 mins.)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

12:15 pm

Brigadoon (1966)

An Armstrong Circle Theatre telecast of the beloved Lerner & Loewe musical starring Robert Goulet as Tommy Albright, Sally Ann Howes as Fiona MacLaren, Peter Falk as Jeff Douglas, Marlyn Mason as Meg Brockie, and Edward Villella as HARRY Beaton. This excellent adaptation won five Emmy Awards including Best Musical Program and Best Director for Fielder Cook. (ABC, 90 mins.)

1:45 pm

South Bank Show: The Andrew Lloyd Webber Story (1986)

The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988. To mark this milestone anniversary, the Paley Center will screen an episode of the award-winning British arts series The South Bank Show. The program traces the career of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Interspersed with host Melvyn Bragg's interview with the composer are reminiscences B. Lloyd Webber's family members and by lyricist Tim Rice, actress Elaine Paige, and director Hal Prince. Excerpts from the original productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Song and Dance, Evita, and Cats are seen, and the program concludes with Prince rehearsing the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman-who perform "The Point of No Return."

(LWT, 80 mins.)

BroadwayCon returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018. Tickets for BroadwayCon 2018 are available for purchase now at www.BroadwayCon.com/register.

Previously announced Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Christy Altomare, Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, William Berloni, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Alexandra Silber, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date. All Special Guest appearances are subject to change.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of GAME OF THRONES and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of HARRY Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, visit paleycenter.org.

