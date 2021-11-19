CANVAS Institute Gallery to Present UNDER THE UMBRELLA, BIG RED NYC

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 6:00 to 10:00PM CANVAS INSTITUTE Gallery at 150 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island, New York will present UNDER THE UMBRELLA, BIG RED NYC, eight bold red paintings by Vince MacDermot with digital art and NFTs. The event is supported in part by the Cafe Royal Cultural Foundation.

Vince MacDermot is a Staten Island based artist. He has just returned from a showing in the 2021 XIII Florence Biennale - Eternale Feminine. He is the son of prolific composer Galt MacDermot, who wrote the music for the acclaimed and award-winning Broadway show HAIR, and whose beats have been sampled by Run DMC, Busta Rhymes and Nas. Admission to the event is free, and the exhibition will run from December 18, 2021 until February 14, 2022. A portion of the profits will go to local nonprofits devoted to youth and community development. For private consultation, please contact CANVAS INSTITUTE at 718-288-2402 or visit on the web at www.canvasinstitute.org.

"Over the years, CANVAS Institute has supported innovative work from emerging and established artists. We are proud to have Vince's work in our gallery for a second time. New York City has supported the works of this artist in year's past and we are looking forward to another great show. " says CANVAS Institute owner and CEO Bobby Digi.

ABOUT Vince MacDermot

Vince MacDermot has just returned from Florence where three pieces of his art, RECLINING WOMAN, DANCING WOMAN WITH BIG HAIR and RAIN LOVER were part of the XIII FLORENCE BIENNALE - Eternale Feminine exhibition. His work has been seen in the2021 MvVO exhibited at the Oculus, WTC. His work has been published in ART FOLIO 2021 - A Curated Collection of the World's Most Exciting Artists and CAPSULES 2020 - Curatorial Leaders in Contemporary Art - Vol 2.

"His style focuses on an articulate figure, drama or protagonist in precisely established bright white and bright red colors" - Michael Fressola

UNDER THE UMBRELLA contains 8 new paintings in the continuing BIG RED NYC series. The new paintings describe the current changes of American life as well as the comforting continuance of America's love of cars. The show presents his art in 'analog/old school' format, digital format and NFTs.