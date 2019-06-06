Bryan Cranston Reads Soldier Letters In D-Day Digital Series

Jun. 6, 2019  

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy and Bryan Cranston, currently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Network, has narrated a special three-part digital series "Letters from D-Day" just released by AARP on their YouTube channel.

Featuring captivating D-Day footage, the series has Cranston reading letters written by service members recounting their experiences of the battle. This series is part of a special package put together for the June issue of AARP Bulletin.

  • Episode #1 - "The First Wave" (Land) - Letter by PFC. Dominick "Dom" Bart who was part of the first wave of Operation Overlord, also known as D-day. This video brings back to a life a letter he wrote to his wife Mildred, recounting the horrific experience of war and survival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBKTkefDWm8
  • Episode #2 - "A Sky Full of Fire" (Air) - Letter by PFC. Jim "Pee Wee" Martin who was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Distinguished Unit Citation after the war. In 2014, he did his jump over Normandy again in honor of his fallen brothers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6IZT5xPfG8
  • Episode #3 - "A Total Victory" (Sea) - Letter by ENS. Jay Kay US Navy who drove landing crafts onto the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Jay survived the war and became a dentist who practiced in Clearwater Beach, Florida until his death in 1969: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w3wdqiuECgs


