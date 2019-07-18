Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Co-Hosted By Shelly Colman Comes to Vineapple Cafe

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.

The show takes place on Thursday, July 18th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Lauren Culp [Q.E.D.], Nicholas Hopping [Broadway Comedy Club], Lou Perez [We The Internet]and Maria Wojciechowski [Funhouse Comedy). Performers subject to change. No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available. Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn.

Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You