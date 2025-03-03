Brooklyn Chapter Of American Guild Of Organists To Present KING OF KINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in New York, Cecil B. DeMille's 1927 silent epic King of Kings will be presented with live surround-sound accompaniment, bringing this monumental film to life in a powerful and immersive way.

Presented by the Brooklyn Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and New York Theater Organ Society, Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity in Brooklyn, this rare and unprecedented screening will offer an extraordinary dual-organ accompaniment while a 25-voice choir fills the space with soaring choral music, amplifying the film's most powerful moments.

Renowned silent film organist Peter Krasinski will improvise the full-length score on a theater organ, while Gregory D'Agostino provides dramatic special effects from the Church's historic rear gallery Skinner pipe organ, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Cecil B. DeMille's King of Kings was a silent-era blockbuster, dramatizing the life and passion of Christ with stunning spectacle and reverence. The film follows Jesus' ministry, miracles, betrayal, crucifixion, and resurrection, blending grandeur with deeply human moments. Highlights include a visually striking multiple-exposure sequence of Mary Magdalene's redemption, a foreshadowing of the crucifixion, and—most dramatically—the Resurrection, presented in a rare two-color Technicolor sequence, marking a breathtaking shift from the film's tinted monochrome palette. This stunning restoration by Lobster Films of Paris preserves the full-length version as it was originally seen by 1920s audiences.

"The Brooklyn Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is honored to present this spectacular silent film in such a powerful and immersive way," said Gregory D'Agostino, Dean of the Brooklyn Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. "With the grandeur of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity, the historic Skinner pipe organ celebrating its centennial, and a thrilling live performance by Peter, this event brings cinema and music together as it was meant to be experienced."

"Silent films were never truly silent—they were filled with music, energy, and emotion," adds Peter Krasinski, renowned silent film organist. "Accompanying King of Kings in this setting, with the surround-sound power of two great organs and a live choir, will transport audiences back to the golden age of cinema while creating an unforgettable experience in the present."

This Brooklyn screening marks the New York premiere of the restored full-length version, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience DeMille's masterpiece as it was originally intended—on the big screen, with a sweeping live musical score.

King of Kings will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase https://www.brooklynago.org/upcoming-events/2025/3/28/king-of-kings-silent-film-with-peter-krasinski