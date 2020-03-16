Brooklyn Academy Of Music Announces Postponement Of Additional Live Events
In support of efforts to restrict public gatherings and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, BAM has postponed the following upcoming programs: The Old Vic's Lungs; Riz Ahmed's The Long Goodbye; Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham's Meeting in the Ladies' Room; Candoco Dance Company; 100% Brooklyn; and book launch events for Alicia Keys' More Myself; Sasha Geffen's Glitter Up the Dark; and David Lan's As If By Chance: Journeys, Theatres, Lives.
If you are a ticket holder for any of the postponed presentations, you are encouraged to await rescheduled dates, at which time you will be notified by BAM Ticket Services with an offer of replacement tickets.
Tickets for postponed or canceled presentations may be refunded via the method of payment provided at the time of purchase by contacting BAM Ticket Services at info@BAM.org. Alternately, please consider donating your tickets to BAM in support of the institution.
Please note that BAM Rose Cinemas is closed until further notice. Tickets purchased for films during this period may be used for other screenings when the cinemas reopen.
BAM remains committed to the health and safety of its community. As we continue to monitor this evolving situation we will share updates by email and on BAM social media channels.
