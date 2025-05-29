BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/29/2025; Jobs In Operations, IT, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/29/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scene Shop Manager (Assistant Technical Director)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Job Title: Assistant Company Manager Reports to: Company Manager Department: Company Management FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Non-Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $18/hr, with housing (utilities included), insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Goodspeed Musicals is committed to cultivating an environment where equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging are experienced at all job levels throughout our organization. Goodspeed is proud to be an Equal Opportun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Management Apprentice

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Apprentice REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Head of Stage Management DATES: August 2025 – June 2026 COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Apprentice to be a member of our 25/26 season. The Apprentice will work with a variety of Stage Management teams in both the Albert and Owen Theatres and gain hands-on experience with pre-production, rehearsals, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Non-Exempt UNION: IATSE Local 750 COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50 - $17.75 per hour based on an assigned position per shift (Part-Time, averaging 10-20 hours per week based on performance/event schedule). LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Front of House Staff Associates are responsible for ensuring the best experience possible for all patrons who enter the Goodm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief of Arts & Culture

The Chief of Arts and Culture (Chief) of MOAC will be a visionary, collaborative, and dynamic leader responsible for shaping and championing the City's cultural identity while supporting the vibrant and diverse arts ecosystem. They will spearhead the Mayor’s agenda on the creative economy through the leadership of the Arts and Culture Cabinet. The Chief of MOAC serves the City, the Mayor, citizens, and visitors in leading the development and implementation of cultural policy in partnership with... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: First Hand, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: First Hand DEPARTMENT: Production / Costumes REPORTS TO: Costume Supervisor PAY: $28/hr; Seasonal, Full-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Marketing & Communications

The Vice President of Marketing & Communications strategically plans, monitors, and oversees earned revenue generation of subscription, group and single ticket sales, customer service, cooperative marketing, and other sales activities. They guide public relations and communications, as well as support the Vice President of Advancement in maximizing messaging that maintains a positive brand image for, and content distributed and published by, the organization. The Vice President of Marketing & C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Finance Manager Job Description Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Director of Finance Position Summary: We are seeking a Finance Manager to support the Director of Finance and the team in administering Playwrights Horizons’ daily accounting activities while supporting the daily needs and overall finan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager Job Identification: 18603 Posting Date: Job Schedule: Full Time Locations: Degree Level: Job Description: What We're Looking For Baylor University is seeking an Assistant Costume Shop Manager to support the mission and vision of Baylor University within the Department of Theatre Arts. This position supports the costume shop by serving as part of the construction team during the 6 show season by serving as first hand. This position also works... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Vocal Music Director / Accompanist for Overnight Theatre Camp (July 6-27)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater camp for ages 7-18 located at Carthage College in Kenosha, is seeking a staff-level Vocal Music Director/Accompanist to join our team for our 70th Season. We are seeking individuals available for our Second Camp Session: July 6-27, 2025. This is a staff-level position that pays ~$600 per week, plus full room and board on a college campus (including a private suite with bathroom and 3 meals per day, valued ~$550+/week). Our Vocal ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance & Operations Associate

The Finance & Operations Associate will be a highly organized, detail-oriented, and effective team member who reports to the Vice President, Finance & Operations (VP-FO), and works closely with ACG’s multinational professionals. The Associate will provide support in bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, maintenance of ACG systems and software programs, as well as day-to-day Business Office support for active and proposed consulting projects. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Run Crew: Deck & Wardrobe Crew members

Syracuse Stage, in Syracuse, NY, is accepting applications for run crew stagehands and wardrobe positions for its upcoming production of THE NATIONAL PASTIME in June 2025. Interested candidates should apply with a resume and brief cover letter at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Targeted dates of employment: June 4 - June 29, 2025; with potential earlier start date for some positions. Salary/Wage: $16.00/hour, non-exempt (overtime eligible). -- Specific responsi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Performers/Actors Needed

Now Hiring Performers & Costume Character Entertainers – Southwick’s Zoo Theatricals Southwick’s Zoo Theatricals is currently seeking enthusiastic and talented individuals to join our entertainment team for the 2025 season. We are casting for a variety of roles including: Live Shows and Concert Performers Costume Character Performers for Meet & Greets and Strolling Entertainment Position Details: Costume Character Performers: Must be 15 years of age or older. This is a seasonal, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Warehouse Assistant

Warehouse Assistant Organization: TDF Costume Collection Rental Program Website: www.tdf.org Location: Astoria, NY Position Type: Part Time (hourly) About TDF Costume Collection Rental Program The TDF Costume Collection is a program of Theatre Development Fund, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. As one of the only arts service organizations whose membership is the audience, our mission is to remove the financial, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Associate

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY As Signature Theatre continues to ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: OPEN CALL: Creative Teams for 2026 Season – Directors, Choreographers, Music Directors & Designers (Scenic, Lighting, Sound, Costume, Projection)

OPEN CALL: Creative Teams for 2026 Season – Directors, Choreographers, Music Directors & Designers (Scenic, Lighting, Sound, Costume, Projection) Location: Long Beach, CA Company: Musical Theatre West Job Type: Contract / Project-Based Compensation: Competitive, commensurate with experience and scope Submission Deadline: July 1, 2025 We are assembling a dynamic creative team for our upcoming season of musical theatre productions and are currently accepting submissions for the followin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lead Counselor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a seasonal lead counselor for the KidsAct! And TeensAct! Summer program (June 23- August 15). The lead counselor helps to create curriculum, develops and directs original musical with campers. Collaborating with the music director the lead counselor will create an exciting show that students have full input developing and which highlights campers unique talents and abilities to be perform... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seasonal Teaching Artists

Teaching Artist Part-time Position/Contractor Title: Teaching Artist Description: Teaching Artists are responsible for designing, developing, and delivering engaging theatre arts instruction to fulfill the teaching areas of Algonquin Arts' robust education program. They use their artistic expertise to guide students in exploring various aspects of theatre, including acting, singing, dancing, directing, stagecraft, playwriting, and other relevant topics. Teaching artists are utilized in s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Faculty, Theatre

Miami Dade College is hiring a Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director). This faculty teaches musical theatre courses in a professionally focused curriculum for NWSA High School magnet and Bachelor of Fine Arts conservatory college degree programs. Additionally, this faculty member serves as the music director and conductor for two mainstage musical productions each academic year. Duties & Responsibilities • Teaches courses in music theory, vocal ensemble, musical theatre audit... (more)