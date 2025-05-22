BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/22/2025; Jobs In Operations, Communications, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/22/2025.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Marketing & Communications

The Vice President of Marketing & Communications strategically plans, monitors, and oversees earned revenue generation of subscription, group and single ticket sales, customer service, cooperative marketing, and other sales activities. They guide public relations and communications, as well as support the Vice President of Advancement in maximizing messaging that maintains a positive brand image for, and content distributed and published by, the organization. The Vice President of Marketing & C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Finance Manager Job Description Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Director of Finance Position Summary: We are seeking a Finance Manager to support the Director of Finance and the team in administering Playwrights Horizons’ daily accounting activities while supporting the daily needs and overall finan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager Job Identification: 18603 Posting Date: Job Schedule: Full Time Locations: Degree Level: Job Description: What We're Looking For Baylor University is seeking an Assistant Costume Shop Manager to support the mission and vision of Baylor University within the Department of Theatre Arts. This position supports the costume shop by serving as part of the construction team during the 6 show season by serving as first hand. This position also works... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Vocal Music Director / Accompanist for Overnight Theatre Camp (July 6-27)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater camp for ages 7-18 located at Carthage College in Kenosha, is seeking a staff-level Vocal Music Director/Accompanist to join our team for our 70th Season. We are seeking individuals available for our Second Camp Session: July 6-27, 2025. This is a staff-level position that pays ~$600 per week, plus full room and board on a college campus (including a private suite with bathroom and 3 meals per day, valued ~$550+/week). Our Vocal ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance & Operations Associate

The Finance & Operations Associate will be a highly organized, detail-oriented, and effective team member who reports to the Vice President, Finance & Operations (VP-FO), and works closely with ACG’s multinational professionals. The Associate will provide support in bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, maintenance of ACG systems and software programs, as well as day-to-day Business Office support for active and proposed consulting projects. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Run Crew: Deck & Wardrobe Crew members

Syracuse Stage, in Syracuse, NY, is accepting applications for run crew stagehands and wardrobe positions for its upcoming production of THE NATIONAL PASTIME in June 2025. Interested candidates should apply with a resume and brief cover letter at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Targeted dates of employment: June 4 - June 29, 2025; with potential earlier start date for some positions. Salary/Wage: $16.00/hour, non-exempt (overtime eligible). -- Specific responsi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Warehouse Assistant

Warehouse Assistant Organization: TDF Costume Collection Rental Program Website: www.tdf.org Location: Astoria, NY Position Type: Part Time (hourly) About TDF Costume Collection Rental Program The TDF Costume Collection is a program of Theatre Development Fund, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. As one of the only arts service organizations whose membership is the audience, our mission is to remove the financial, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Associate

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY As Signature Theatre continues to ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: OPEN CALL: Creative Teams for 2026 Season – Directors, Choreographers, Music Directors & Designers (Scenic, Lighting, Sound, Costume, Projection)

OPEN CALL: Creative Teams for 2026 Season – Directors, Choreographers, Music Directors & Designers (Scenic, Lighting, Sound, Costume, Projection) Location: Long Beach, CA Company: Musical Theatre West Job Type: Contract / Project-Based Compensation: Competitive, commensurate with experience and scope Submission Deadline: July 1, 2025 We are assembling a dynamic creative team for our upcoming season of musical theatre productions and are currently accepting submissions for the followin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lead Counselor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning theatre company in the Berkshires (Pittsfield, MA), seeks a seasonal lead counselor for the KidsAct! And TeensAct! Summer program (June 23- August 15). The lead counselor helps to create curriculum, develops and directs original musical with campers. Collaborating with the music director the lead counselor will create an exciting show that students have full input developing and which highlights campers unique talents and abilities to be perform... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seasonal Teaching Artists

Teaching Artist Part-time Position/Contractor Title: Teaching Artist Description: Teaching Artists are responsible for designing, developing, and delivering engaging theatre arts instruction to fulfill the teaching areas of Algonquin Arts' robust education program. They use their artistic expertise to guide students in exploring various aspects of theatre, including acting, singing, dancing, directing, stagecraft, playwriting, and other relevant topics. Teaching artists are utilized in s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Faculty, Theatre

Miami Dade College is hiring a Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director). This faculty teaches musical theatre courses in a professionally focused curriculum for NWSA High School magnet and Bachelor of Fine Arts conservatory college degree programs. Additionally, this faculty member serves as the music director and conductor for two mainstage musical productions each academic year. Duties & Responsibilities • Teaches courses in music theory, vocal ensemble, musical theatre audit... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Internship to Help Write a New Musical

We are a Philadelphia-based production company and we are seeking talented interns who would like to help us write a new musical based on a recent film. We are seeking lyricists, composers, and book writers, who wish to work our producers to create this musical over the next few months with plans to do first readings and tryout performances as early as November 2025. This will be done remotely and compensation will come once the musical is completed and being produced. This is a unique opport... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director for Fall 2025 Musical

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its fall musical production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Cinderella by Rodgers & Hammerstein and one other well-known musical of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Please note tha... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Production Design Coordinator

The Barrington Stage Company Education department seeks a qualified, experienced and imaginative individual to serve as Production Design Coordinator for the Devised Theatre Ensemble. Reporting to the Director of Education, and the Devised Theatre Ensemble Director, the Production Design Coordinator is responsible for working with the director and students to design and construct the set and costumes for the Devised Theatre Ensemble’s production of Jack & the Beanstalk. The Devised Theatre Ense... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Profile Theatre, one of Portland’s most acclaimed cultural institutions, seeks a collaborative, entrepreneurial, and inclusive leader to serve as its Managing Director, co-leading the organization alongside the Artistic Director. One of only two theaters in the nation that highlights the work of contemporary playwrights in deep-dive, multi-year, multi-production collaborations, Profile is at a pivotal moment in its journey — building a sustainable future that honors its distinctive artistic voi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Crafts Artisan

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in millinery, masking making and basic shoe repair for the position of Costume Crafts Artisan. This is a benefits eligible position that is guaranteed a minimum of 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about costume accessory creation, skilled in a variety of sewing techniques and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in clothing construction techniques for the position of First Hand. This is a Part-time Regular (PTR) position that is benefits eligible and will be scheduled for 24 to 32 weeks of work of 40-hours each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about costume construction techniques, skilled in a variety of sewing te... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for a choreographer position for Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! in our ’25-’26 season. The first rehearsal is on December 16, 2025 with a show opening on January 23, 2026. This is a temporary contract (non-employee) position on the artistic team for the production. Much of the script for this show is non-verbal and relies on physical storytelling set to music. This position requires someone who has demonstrated knowledge an... (more)