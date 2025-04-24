BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/24/2025; Jobs In Costumes, Props and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/24/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Production Assistant

Title: Production Assistant Location: New York City Starting Rate: $16.50/hour Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world, notorious for its free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this year's events, including the popular Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. Manu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporatin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborative... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborativ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Extras Needed For Chagall In New York

We are looking for one or two extras for our play "Chagall In New York," which will be debuting May 1 to 18, 2025, at Theater For The New City in the East Village. Unfortunately, I have already exceeded my budget so I need someone who's willing to work for free. We would need you for a few crowd scenes, and if you're willing and able, maybe even some small speaking parts. If you're looking for some experience in theater or to fill out your resume, please get in touch with us at: luminescentmedi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Dance Institute seeks Assistant Dance Teaching Artists

NDI seeks dance educators with experience teaching children, ideally in school-based settings. NDI programs are held during the school day, teaching dance as an integral part of the elementary school curriculum. Our programs culminate in celebratory and community-building performances. Every NDI class is taught by a team of three professional Teaching Artists: a Lead Dance Teacher/Choreographer, an Assistant Dance Teacher/Choreographer, and a Musician/Accompanist. We utilize a movement vocabula... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

TITLE: Associate Artistic Director / Creative Producer STATUS: Full-time Exempt DIVISION: Artistic DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Artistic Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late September 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: Regularly on-site at least three days a week IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: Some weekend and evening work ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a longstanding Washington cultural institution dedicated to the production of contemporary theatre. We are a community of artists and audie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing & Sales- Texas Performing Arts

About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flagship university and is ranked #7 among ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Texas Performing Arts

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flags... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Shakespeare Monologue Intensive

Interested in Grad School? Need to prepare for an upcoming Shakespeare role? Want a classical monologue for your back pocket? Join Ben Katz (Paramount+ "Evil," Hartford Stage's "All My Sons," NYU Grad Acting Alum and UCSB Faculty) for a 4-week intensive, "Shakespeare: Crown to Toe." Over four sessions, you will learn and embody straightforward techniques practiced by Mark Wing-Davey and Steven Skybell (Broadway's “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”) and applicable to any Shakespearean t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2025/2026 Season Production Positions

Now Hiring: 2025–2026 Season Production Staff Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently hiring production team members for our 2025–2026 season. We’re looking for passionate and skilled individuals to join us in a variety of roles. All positions are stipend-based and offer a unique opportunity to work on a diverse and exciting lineup of productions. We are hiring for the following roles: • Director: $700 • Music Director: $700–$900 (based on run len... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Stock Manager and Artisan

Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become the peninsula’s leading professional nonprofit theatre company. In 2019, TheatreWorks was honored to receive the Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, as well as revitalizing great works of the past. We are champions of new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop exciting new stories for the Am... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2025/2026 Season Production Positions

Now Hiring: 2025–2026 Season Production Staff Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently hiring production team members for our 2025–2026 season. We’re looking for passionate and skilled individuals to join us in a variety of roles. All positions are stipend-based and offer a unique opportunity to work on a diverse and exciting lineup of productions. We are hiring for the following roles: • Director: $700 • Music Director: $700–$900 (based on run len... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Supervisor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking an experienced Costume Shop Supervisor to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. Work with world-class designers to coordinate construction, alteration, purchase, and rental of all required costumes. Oversee shop and wardrobe crew, and manage budgets. Strong skills in all areas of costume construction, and crafts, especially draping, are required. This position assists the costum... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting & Projections Supervisor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking a Lighting and Projections Supervisor to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This position oversees the lighting department throughout the 2025 season and ensures high-quality lighting and projections in line with the artistic vision for all BSC productions. The Lighting and Projections Supervisor oversees the Associate Lighting Supervisor, Staff Electrician, Lighting Board Op... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Ticketing & Patron Services

The Assistant Director of Ticketing and Patron Services is a key leadership position for the Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT). This role is responsible for helping achieve financial and customer service objectives and oversees the ticketing and patron services for arts events on campus ("Campus Arts Ticketing"). This position will create and implement new ticket sales strategies that increase the profitability of WUT as well as enhance ticketing services and event experiences for our patrons. This... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HowlRound Associate Producer

The Associate Producer, HowlRound position reports to the Creative Producer and will support the daily internal and external operations and programs of the HowlRound Theatre Commons. In addition, this role will provide producing support for all of HowlRound’s programs, including, but not limited to, the Journal, HowlRound TV, the National Playwright Residency Program, in-person convenings, and the Advisory Council. This is an important role that will help shape the trajectory of Howlround and it... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: American Stage seeking local Designers

American Stage is seeking designers and choreographers who are local to the Tampa Bay Area for opportunities in our upcoming 2025-26 season. We are primarily seeking local scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers, as well as choreographers and directors. Stipend range varies by project. For consideration, please send a brief introduction, alongside your resume and other relevant work samples to artistic@americanstage.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presented Programming Manager

POSITION: Presented Programming Manager DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Director of Presented Programming PAY: $70,000 - $80,000; Annual, Full-time; Salaried; Exempt (not eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, ac... (more)