BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/20/2025; Jobs In Publicity, Development and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 2/20/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Producer and Cabaret Line Producer

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, is seeking an Assistant Producer for their summer 2025 season. The Assistant Producer is an important position within the Producing Team in the day-to-day operations and line producing of shows on our St. Germain Stage and Mr. Finn’s Cabaret, both located inside of our Blatt Center for the Performing Arts. RESPONSIBILITIES (include but are not limited to): Oversee the daily produc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Award-winning theatre seeks theatre manager(s)

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks theatre managers for immediate hire for upcoming 2025 season. Theatre managers are responsible for the safe operation of the house during the run of the shows. They welcome the public to the theatre and oversee their safety and well-being before, during, and immmediately after the shows. They answer questions, listen to patrons' compliments and concerns, and make audience members feel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Award-winning theatre seeks technical director/production manager

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks Technical Director for immediate hire. www.penguinrep.org The Technical Director is envisioned to be a resident technical expert who will supervise the activities of all technical departments and oversee the use and maintenance of theatre equipment. Because scenery is built and installed by a set shop and lights are hung and focused by a master electrician, the Technical Director will... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lansing Matinee Musicale Emerging Artist Award in Musical Theatre

For Immediate Release Monday, November 4, 2024 Subject: Lansing Matinee Musicale Announces the Emerging Artist Award for Musical Theatre Contact: Laura Stebbins, President, lstebbins123@comcast.net Lansing, MI - Monday, November 4 - Lansing Matinee Musicale (LMM) is thrilled to announce the Emerging Artists Award for Musical Theatre! The LMM is seeking the best musical theatre artists who have begun their professional journey - those who need that one break to move their careers forward. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Sound Engineer (A1)

The Sound Engineer (A1) is responsible for preparing soundboards, speakers, microphones, and other equipment for shows as well as maintaining the quality of sound throughout each performance. This position is also responsible for managing the sound department, addressing all tech notes, and working all performances. The ideal candidate has knowledge of different types of sound equipment, microphones, audio mixing experience, a can-do attitude, the ability to work cooperatively with other memb... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager & Casting Associate

ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transform... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Theatre - Acting, College of Arts & Letters (1602)

Assistant Professor of Theatre - Acting, College of Arts & Letters (1602) Pocatello - Main NOT eligible for remote work, on-campus position Priority Date: March 12, 2025 Institution Information Idaho State University, established in 1901, is a Carnegie-classified doctoral research and teaching institution, with a culture built on trust, compassion, stability, and hope. ISU serves over 12,000 students in Pocatello, Meridian, Twin Falls, and Idaho Falls. Students and faculty at ISU are l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Publicity Manager

JOB TITLE: Publicity Manager REPORTS TO: Chief Communications Officer FLSA Status: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $48,000 - $55,000 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: The Publicity Manager plays a key role on Goodman Theatre’s Communications team—the department responsible for earned media efforts (press/publicity) and owned media tactics (visuals/design, video, Playbill). The Publicity Manager promotes the theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Sales

What You’ll Be Doing: Sales & Audience Development: You’ll be the mastermind behind our ticket sales strategies, from single tickets to group sales. You’ll innovate, create, and execute campaigns that bring new faces into our theatre. Reporting & Analysis: Numbers don’t scare you. You’ll dive into data, track campaign performance, and provide insights that keep us on top of our game. Ticket Office & Customer Service: You’ll be the bridge between our audiences and the Tic... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC Operator

CNC OPERATOR Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well coll... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Assistant Box Office Manager Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Duties include, but are not limited to: • Ticket sales • Communication and enforcement of ticketing policies • Daily analysis of ticket sales • Constant communication with other departments • Opening and closing the box office • Creating and managing holds • Reconciling box office receipts • Hiring, train... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Internships - Creative: Memoir Ghostwriter Expert

We are looking for a skilled Memoir Ghostwriter to collaborate with clients and craft compelling, well-structured memoir across various genres, including romance, mystery, thriller, science fiction, fantasy, and more. As a ghostwriter, you’ll work closely with clients to understand their ideas, develop engaging plots, and bring their stories to life while maintaining their unique voice and vision. Responsibilities: Collaborate with clients to conceptualize and outline memoir ideas. Writ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship | Season 2025/26

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2025/26 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager – New York, NY

COMPANY The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) is the only not-for-profit organization with national reach dedicated to serving the musical theatre community. Our mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Based in Manhattan, NAMT’s 200+ members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Office Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Asolo Repertory Theatre (“Asolo Rep”) seeks an experienced leader to join their team as the next Director of Development. This is an exciting opportunity for a strategic and collaborative fundraising professional to join one of the country’s leading regional theatre companies at an exciting time in its history. Located in the beautiful and historic coastal city of Sarasota, Florida, Asolo Rep is one of the most important cult... (more)