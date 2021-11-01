BroadwayWorld Announces New & Improved Stage Door Platform

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce today the new and improved Stage Door platform, featuring an all new design and functionality, allowing for your favorite performers to offer more virtual services including video shout outs, virtual classes, meet & greets and more to be announced!

The launch of the new Stage Door follows our partnership with The Broadway Gram, the innovative new virtual private event experience taking Broadway by storm.

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!

Visit BroadwayWorld Stage Door today for your virtual experience!

Artists available on the platform include Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser.

