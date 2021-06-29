The Broadway Gram Launches On BroadwayWorld Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that 'The Broadway Gram' - the innovative new virtual private event experience taking Broadway by storm, is available via BroadwayWorld Stage Door.

In the 1920's, telegrams were sent backstage on opening night to wish an artist a fantastic performance. Faster than sending mail, telegrams were used to send a meaningful message. Enter: the singing (or instrumental) telegram!

Here's a chance to have a Broadway performer right in your living room! Welcome a bit of Broadway to the virtual stage, where we put you front row, center. You're guaranteed the best seat in the house! Broadway for anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.

Shows represented on the platform include cast members of Frozen, South Pacific, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, The King and I, War Paint, Cinderella, Sunday in the Park With George, RENT, Heathers, The Lion King, The Mystery of Edwin Droos, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Little Mermaid, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Once On This Island, Motown, and more!

Performers and musicians available for 'Grams' include Robert Creighton, Charissa Hogeland, Tamar Greene, Stephanie Jae Park, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Noah J. Ricketts, Wendi Bergamini, Suzy Perelman, Micah Young, Lynette Wardle, and Chad Smith.

"When we connected with The Broadway Gram we knew right away it would be a fantastic addition to our platform and a hit with BroadwayWorld's audience..." said CEO and Editor-in-Chief Robert Diamond. "With the pandemic spreading colleagues, families, and friends across the country or keeping us from getting together - it was important for the BroadwayWorld team to stay connected and find ways to 'get together' that wasn't imposed fun. We only wish we had heard of The Broadway Gram sooner! I know our audience will love it as much as we do."

"On behalf of The Broadway Gram, and all our incredibly talented artists, we are thrilled to partner with Broadway World to bring live virtual performances right to you! You can celebrate any occasion with your own unique singing telegram featuring your favorite songs from your favorite shows. We've seen firsthand the joy and happy tears a Broadway Gram can bring and we're honored that Broadway World is providing an opportunity to share this special experience with musical theatre lovers across the globe. Let's get gramming!" said Wendi Bergamini, CEO and Founder of The Broadway Gram.

Including both Broadway singers and musicians from our Broadway orchestras, The Broadway Gram has developed a platform for virtual performance unlike any other, and a unique nod to the past combining the "singing telegram" with the contemporary "Zoom meeting."

Looking to brighten someone's day, or surprise your entire office? Our virtual live singing & musical telegrams are sure to delight. The Broadway Gram has performed for birthday parties, kids parties, major corporations, in memoriams, surprise pick-me-ups, work team Zooms, and Broadway 'just for fun' parties. Our mission: to bring joy and light to other people.

The Broadway Gram has been featured on Good Morning America and performed for companies such as PWC, Google, BroadwayCon, Morgan Stanley, and wNYC.