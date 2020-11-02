BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup - A KILLER PARTY, WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY?, and More

Check out the full lineup!

BroadwayHD has announced their November lineup! Shows include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Killer Party, Who's Your Baghdaddy?, and more!

"This month, we are looking forward to not only debuting a delightful mix of critically acclaimed productions on our site, but also expanding our opera, movie musical, and documentary offerings." said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "There's truly something for every theater lover on BroadwayHD ."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this November:

Hedwig and the Angry Inch - November 1

Groundbreaking, film version of the off-Broadway smash hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock 'n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just "an angry inch." This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (John Cameron Mitchell) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch." It's a rocking ride, funny, touching and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Meshuga Nutcracker - November 5

This full-length musical comedy features the wonderfully silly sensibilities of the folklore of Chelm (the fictional town of fools) underscored by an invigorating, Klezmer-ized orchestration of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite", now with original lyrics that celebrate Chanukah.

Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War - November 11

Inspired by a true story, Who's Your Baghdaddy was a New York Times Critics' Pick in its original New York production Off-Off Broadway at the Actor's Temple in 2015, and returned Off-Broadway to the St. Luke's Theatre in 2017. This new Australian production was developed, cast, rehearsed, and performed live during the pandemic all in the same location, with director Neil Gooding leading a creative team to push the technological limits of streamed theater to their max via inventive choreography, lighting, sound design, and live video editing. The story focuses on the recruitment and eventual disgrace of an Iraqi defector, codenamed "Curveball" and the use and misuse of his testimony by the CIA, State Department, and Bush Administration.

A Killer Party: A New Digital Musical - November 13

When the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth invited his troupe of actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that the host would be the victim. Or did they? Playing the suspects are Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples, and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan.

Moby Dick Opera - November 17

Composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer's award-winning opera Moby-Dick brings a thrilling new musical dimension to one of the towering classics of American literature, Herman Melville's celebrated novel. The Bay Area premiere ran for eight performances in the fall of 2012 at the historic War Memorial Opera House, to great critical acclaim.

One Night Stand - November 24

The award-winning documentary One Night Stand is a behind-the-scenes look at New York's 24 Hour Musicals, following some of Hollywood's and Broadway's finest as they write, cast, rehearse and perform four short musicals in just 24 hours. Go backstage with Rachel Dratch (SNL), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Richard Kind (Mad About You), Cheyenne Jackson (Glee), Tracie Thoms (Rent), and other top writers, actors and directors as they show us the spark, the camaraderie and the sheer panic of the creative process.

Jesus Live on Stage - November 26

Filmed in front of a live audience, Sight & Sound's spectacular original stage production depicts Jesus' story as he befriends outcasts and heals the hurting. He challenges social norms and confronts hypocrisy, and the lives he touches will never be the same.

Lenny Bruce Without Tears - November 28

The outrageous, groundbreaking comic whose iconoclastic material in a conservative era got him into tragic trouble is here profiled by a close friend who prefers to remember the laughs Lenny Bruce's memory evokes instead of the tears.

