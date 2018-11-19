Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More for Week of November 19, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 19, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, November 19

Emily Blunt- ELLEN

Wednesday, November 21

Daniel Radcliffe - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Kristin Chenoweth - THE VIEW, GMA DAY

Thursday, November 22

Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Laura Benanti - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Hugh Jackman - TODAY



Friday, November 23

Lady Gaga - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Emily Blunt - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

