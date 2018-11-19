Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More for Week of November 19, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 19, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, November 19
Emily Blunt- ELLEN
Wednesday, November 21
Daniel Radcliffe - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Kristin Chenoweth - THE VIEW, GMA DAY
Thursday, November 22
Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Laura Benanti - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Hugh Jackman - TODAY
Friday, November 23
Lady Gaga - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Emily Blunt - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!
