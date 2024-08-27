Broadway Unites to Organize Support for the Harris-Walz Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, the best of Broadway came together for the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call- giving theater makers and fans an opportunity to learn more about how they can get involved in supporting the Harris-Walz campaign and other Democrats between now and the election.

"We all heard Michelle Obama say to do something, that's exactly what we're gonna do. I believe we can win this, but only if we get out there and make sure everyone we know and everyone we don't know votes this fall," said host, Shaina Taub. "I know it can feel overwhelming, especially if you've never volunteered for a political campaign before, but you're not alone."

Taub was joined by a slew of Broadway talent who lent their voices to the cause, including her Suffs costar, Nikki M. James. "This is probably one of the most important elections of my lifetime, for sure. And I truly believe that this election, at its heart, is about the preservation of our democracy, an experiment that our founders started so many years ago," James explained.

"I'm really involved in this campaign because I feel like it's a really important election, maybe the most important election of my life," added John Leguizamo. "And so November 4th, 2024, I'm going to be there. Yes, for women's rights to their body, for immigrant rights, for dreamers, for our climate. For you name it. Everything's at stake this year."

Ashley Park spoke to one of the reasons she is voting blue this election. "We deserve to choose what happens to our bodies and to get the care we need without worrying about how we're going to be able to pay for it. I'm supporting Kamala Harris's campaign," Park explained. "She's committed to protecting our freedoms and ensuring that every, every, every American can access the healthcare they need without barriers and without fear."

What can you do to support the cause? Ari Afsar broke it down into five key ways to get involed, which you can find out more about at www.BroadwayforHarris.com.

1. Phone Banking

2. Canvassing

3. Talk to people in your network

4. Spread the message on social media/in person

5. Donate

Erika Henningsen and Benj Pasek joined the call to speak to their experiences phone banking and canvassing for past elections.

"I'll just say that I think it's worth mentioning that it's an amazing chance to get out of your bubble as a Broadway fan and a political person and evangelize both for Harris-Walz and whatever obscure Broadway show you love," aid Alex Edelman. "And you'll meet so many different people that are not the same sort of Democrats as you, which is a really interesting thing that will turn you into better citizens and better organizers and And we really want your skill sets."

Shoshana Bean closed out the inspirational evening with her own rendintion of "With a Little Help from My Friends", but not before words from Billy Porter.

"Humanity is on the ballot. Democracy is on the ballot. I'm a black gay man in America. My rights have been up for legislation since I could comprehend thought. And I'm tired of it. We have to get out and make sure that the Harris-Walz ticket prevails. Because if it doesn't, the whole world will fall. And I'm not being hyperbolic right now. It's for me," said Porter. "Please don't be complacent. Please show up. and vote blue down the ballot."

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.