Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More

As the holiday season approaches, Broadway fans can be thankful for a new list of new releases this November!

From highly-anticipated movies starring Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, LaChanze, Denée Benton, and more, to albums from Stephanie J. Block and Leslie Odom Jr., November's new streaming releases will give Broadway fans entertained all month.

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should stream this November!

Theatre TV & Film

Black Cake (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars in "Black Cake," a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The series also stars Mia Isaac, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry. Watch the series here.

Best. Christmas. Ever! (November 16, Netflix)

Chicago and Cinderella star Brandy Norwood stars in Netflix's new holiday movie with Heather Graham, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño. Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can’t possibly be that perfect. Watch the movie here.

The Crown: Season 6 Part I (November 16, Netflix)

Before she returns to the stage in London in Hello, Dolly!, Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the final season of The Crown. These first four episodes of the final season depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Watch the new episodes here.

Julia, Season Two (November 16, Max)

Broadway stars David Hyde Pierce and Bebe Neuwirth are featured in the new season of Max's Julia series. With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia Child grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show.

Rustin (November 17, Netflix)

Directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe, this film tells the story of Bayard Rustin, one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. The film stars Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright and more. Watch the movie here.

Leo (November 21, Netflix)

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. The film also stars Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Heidi Gardner, Stephanie Hsu, and more. Watch the movie here.

Genie (November 22, Peacock)

This Christmas, from Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, comes a holiday fairytale comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, Denée Benton, Alan Cumming, LaChanze, and more. Watch here.

Faraway Downs (November 26, Hulu)

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann has reimagined his 2008 film Australia into a limited series, Faraway Downs. The re-worked film, with a new ending, stars Tony winner Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Theatre Music

Stephanie J. Block: Merry Christmas, Darling (November 3)

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block releases her debut holiday album Merry Christmas, Darling. The album features a duet with her husband, fellow Broadway star Sebastian Arcelus, as well as a duet with their daughter Vivienne Arcelus. Pre-order and pre-save the new album here.

Leslie Odom Jr.: When a Crooner Dies (November 17)

Purlie Victorious star Leslie Odom Jr. releases "When A Crooner Dies," his fifth full-length album and his first of all-new original musicsince 2019. The new music was written and recorded over the course of the last few years andfeatures a collection of 10 newly penned, original tracks that mark Leslie’s most personal body of music to date, showcasing his unparalleled musical talent and instantly recognizable, effortlessly smooth vocals. Pre-order and pre-save the new album here.

Disney's WISH Soundtrack (November 17)

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy®-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film with Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and more. Fans can pre-order the CD here and the vinyl here.