Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Streaming Guide
Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More

Here's what to tune into this month.

May. 01, 2023  

It's May! This month, Broadway fans will be treated to an exciting lineup of new albums,, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new musical series from The Muppeys to albums from Shucked, KPOP, and The Little Mermaid, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Theatre Movies & TV

Some Like It Hot (Now Streaming, HBO Max)
Before it was a hit Broadway musical, the original 1959 film starred Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Joe E. Brown, George Raft, and more.

The Other Two, Season Three (May 3, HBO Max)
Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, and more will join Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, and Josh Segarra in season three of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series The Other Two on HBO Max.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4, Netflix)
Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. It features Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - West End and Broadway).

The Muppets Mayhem (May 10, Disney+)
The Muppets return for for a new musical series on Disney+ following The Electric Mayhem Band - Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, and Zoot - on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. Special guests include Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Kesha, Lil Nas X, Jack McBrayer, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Rachel Bloom, and more.

City on Fire (May 12, Apple TV+)
Hedwig & the Angry Inch creator and star John Cameron Mitchell is featured in Apple's music-driven tale and family saga City on Fire, the upcoming, eight-episode mystery thriller written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C."), and inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (May 20, HBO Max)
Shaped by Summer's own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer's songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

American Born Chinese (May 24, Disney+)
Upcoming Wicked movie star and Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh stars in the new Disney+ original series, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The series also features Broadway alum and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Theatre Music

Shucked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (May 5)
Original Broadway cast recording of the score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. The cast includes John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell. Pre-order here.

Ramin Karimloo: The Road To Find Out - West (May 5)
Final part of Ramin Karimloo's quartet of "The Road To Find Out" bluegrass EPs. "Bring Him Home," "Hushabye Mountain," and "Feed The Birds." Produced in London by Ben Robbins at Umbrella Studios. Pre-order the album here.

KPOP (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (May 12)
Music, lyrics, and arrangements by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, the album features K-pop group f(x) - Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr.

Kerry Ellis: Kings & Queens (May 12)
British singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Ellis (Wicked) sings "Kings & Queens," "Be Tender with Me Baby," "Battlefield" (with Sir Brian May), "I Will Find You," "Mean the World To Me" (with Newton Faulkner), "Big Wide World," "The Only One," and more. The album was recorded in LA and London and was produced by Mike Stevens. Pre-order here.

The Little Mermaid (Original 2023 Motion Picture Soundtrack) (May 19)
Soundtrack from 2023 live-action film, which stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Songs from the original animated film by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus new songs by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pre-order here.





Related Stories
GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List Photo
GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List
This show has kicked off with a bang in Bobby’s books and we can’t recommend it highly enough to everyone GREASE fan or newbie alike
Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - What to Watch!
This April, Broadway fans can keep busy with the premiere of two musical series, the return of Schmigadoon and the premiere of Paramount+'s new Grease prequel series, The Rise of the Pink Ladies, along with more exciting releases. Check out the April 2023 Broadway Streaming Guide below!
Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - What to Watch!
This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. From the new musical series Up Here to Some Like It Hot and Almost Famous cast recordings, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - What to Watch!
This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share