Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More

It's May! This month, Broadway fans will be treated to an exciting lineup of new albums,, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new musical series from The Muppeys to albums from Shucked, KPOP, and The Little Mermaid, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Theatre Movies & TV

Some Like It Hot (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Before it was a hit Broadway musical, the original 1959 film starred Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Joe E. Brown, George Raft, and more.

The Other Two, Season Three (May 3, HBO Max)

Ben Platt, Edie Falco, Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, and more will join Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, and Josh Segarra in season three of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series The Other Two on HBO Max.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4, Netflix)

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. It features Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - West End and Broadway).

The Muppets Mayhem (May 10, Disney+)

The Muppets return for for a new musical series on Disney+ following The Electric Mayhem Band - Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, and Zoot - on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. Special guests include Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Kesha, Lil Nas X, Jack McBrayer, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Rachel Bloom, and more.

City on Fire (May 12, Apple TV+)

Hedwig & the Angry Inch creator and star John Cameron Mitchell is featured in Apple's music-driven tale and family saga City on Fire, the upcoming, eight-episode mystery thriller written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C."), and inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (May 20, HBO Max)

Shaped by Summer's own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer's songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

American Born Chinese (May 24, Disney+)

Upcoming Wicked movie star and Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh stars in the new Disney+ original series, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. The series also features Broadway alum and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu.

Theatre Music

Shucked (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (May 5)

Original Broadway cast recording of the score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. The cast includes John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell. Pre-order here.

Ramin Karimloo: The Road To Find Out - West (May 5)

Final part of Ramin Karimloo's quartet of "The Road To Find Out" bluegrass EPs. "Bring Him Home," "Hushabye Mountain," and "Feed The Birds." Produced in London by Ben Robbins at Umbrella Studios. Pre-order the album here.

KPOP (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (May 12)

Music, lyrics, and arrangements by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, the album features K-pop group f(x) - Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr.

Kerry Ellis: Kings & Queens (May 12)

British singer/songwriter/actress Kelly Ellis (Wicked) sings "Kings & Queens," "Be Tender with Me Baby," "Battlefield" (with Sir Brian May), "I Will Find You," "Mean the World To Me" (with Newton Faulkner), "Big Wide World," "The Only One," and more. The album was recorded in LA and London and was produced by Mike Stevens. Pre-order here.

The Little Mermaid (Original 2023 Motion Picture Soundtrack) (May 19)

Soundtrack from 2023 live-action film, which stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Songs from the original animated film by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus new songs by Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pre-order here.