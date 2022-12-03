Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2022 - Where to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!

2022 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and concerts to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long! From the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical to Idina Menzel's new documentary on Disney+, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!

As the holiday season is in full swing, here is what you should tune into for a very Broadway holiday season!

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December 2)

A new musical take on the classic Charles Dickens holiday tale, featuring re-imagined songs, written by Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer, the late Leslie Bricusse. The songs are performed by the actors from the film including Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Fra Fee, Trevor Dion Nicholas and more. Watch the movie here.

Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage? (December 9, Disney+)

Tony winner Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen." Yet, one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Menzel's dream becomes a reality in this new documentary following her national tour leading up to Madison Square Garden. Watch the movie here.

The Muppet Christmas Carol - Extended Edition (December 9, Disney+)

As a special holiday treat for Muppets fans, Disney+ has restored the full-length version of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," including the cut song "When Love Is Gone." Everyone's favorite Muppets put their own spin on the classic Charles Dickens story in this holiday classic movie musical. Watch the movie here.

National Treasure: Edge of History (December 14, Disney+)

Jagged Little Pill alum Antonio Cipriano stars in the first episodes of Disney's new expansion of the "National Treasure" movie franchise. The cast also features Catherine Zeta Jones, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Lisette Olivera, Lyndon Smith, and Zuri Reed. Watch the series here.

Zuri Reed & Antonio Cipriano in National Treasure: Edge of History

Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration (December 15, Disney+)

H.E.R. and Josh Groban lead a live action/animated hybrid special honoring 30 years of the classic Disney movie musical. The program will also feature Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, and Rita Moreno as The Narrator.

Emily In Paris (Season 3) (December 21, Netflix)

Tony nominee Ashley Park returns for the third season of the hit series. One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie. Watch the series here.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23, Netflix)

Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig star in the latest installment in Rian Johnson's Knives Out film series. The cast also features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Watch the movie here.

Matilda the Musical (December 25, Netflix)

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. The film stars Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee. Watch the movie here.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (December 28, Disney+)

Featuring the all-star voice cast from the hit animated movie, this live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs for "Encanto." Watch the new movie here.

Theatre Concerts

Claybourne Elder & Seth Rudetsky (December 6, 8:00 PM ET)

Claybourne Elder is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee currently playing John Adams on HBO's The Gilded Age. He is also known for his performances on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award winning revival of Company, Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Purchase streaming tickets here.