Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - Where to Watch SCHMIGADOON!, the GREASE Prequel Series & More!

Here's what to tune into this month.

Apr. 03, 2023  

This April, Broadway fans can keep busy with the premiere of two musical series! Find out how you can stream the return of Schmigadoon! and the premiere of Paramount+'s new Grease prequel series, The Rise of the Pink Ladies, along with more exciting releases.

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this April!

Theatre TV & Movies

Schmigadoon! (Season Two) (April 5, Apple TV+)
Season two of "Schmigadoon!" takes audiences to Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The series stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies (April 6, Paramount+)
Featuring Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee, the musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Mrs. Davis (April 20, Peacock)
Featuring Chris Diamantopoulos (Waitress, A Christmas Story Live!), the series stars Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis."

A Tourist's Guide to Love (April 21, Netflix)
Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Morgan Dudley, the film follows a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) who accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

John Mulaney: Baby J (April 25, Netflix)
Directed by Alex Timbers and featuring music by David Byrne, Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J.

Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28, Disney+)
Disney's live-action reimagining of Peter Pan is directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "Pete's Dragon"), featuring Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi Tinker Bell, get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before!

Theatre Music

CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical (April 14)
CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical is an evocative love story set in the French Revolution, centered on the pioneering Barbe-Nicole Clicquot Ponsardin, whose inspiring journey changed the champagne industry forever. Pre-order here.

The Magnificent Seven (April 14)
Featuring a score by Julia Meinwald (music) and Gordon Leary (lyrics), the show about the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The musical was produced at Theatre Row in July 2022. Pre-order the album here.

The Great British Bake Off Musical - Original London Cast Recording (April 27)
The nations favourite TV show has become a brand-new Great British Musical. Pre-order the new album here.



