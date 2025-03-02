Broadway Stage and Screen- A Spring 2025 Watch Guide

The new Broadway season is in full swing, full of exciting new shows and revivals of beloved classics. While many of them are original concepts or based on plays, 14 have related films or series that you can watch from home today. If you are seeing any of the below productions in 2025, check out how you can study up beforehand or unpack afterwards!

Plus, check out which Broadway shows you can add to your reading list.

Stage: Buena Vista Social Club

Running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Screen: Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

Buena Vista Social Club is a 1999 documentary film directed by Wim Wenders about the music of Cuba. It is named for a danzón that became the title piece of the album Buena Vista Social Club.

Stream it today on Max.

Stage: Operation Mincemeat

Running on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Screen: Operation Mincemeat (2021)

Operation Mincemeat is a 2021 British war drama film directed by John Madden. It is based upon Ben Macintyre's 2010 book on the British Operation Mincemeat during the Second World War. The film stars Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs.

Stream it today on Netflix.

Stage: Othello

Running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Othello is the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Iago is an ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona, plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Screen: Othello (1995)

Othello is a 1995 drama film based on William Shakespeare's tragedy of the same name. It was directed by Oliver Parker and stars Laurence Fishburne as Othello, Irène Jacob as Desdemona, and Kenneth Branagh as Iago. This was the first cinematic reproduction of the play released by a major studio that casts an African American actor to play the role of Othello. Other film versions were released in 1951 and 1965.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: The Picture of Dorain Gray

Running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Williams’ interpretation of Oscar Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Screen: The Picture of Dorain Gray (1945)

The Picture of Dorian Gray is a 1945 American supernatural horror-drama film based on Oscar Wilde's 1890 novel of the same name. Released in June 1945 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film was directed by Albert Lewin, and stars George Sanders as Lord Henry Wotton and Hurd Hatfield as Dorian Gray.

Stream it today on Max.

Stage: Glengarry Glenn Ross

Running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Screen: Glengarry Glenn Ross (1992)

Glengarry Glen Ross is a black comedy-drama film directed by James Foley and written by David Mamet, based on his 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play. It stars Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin, Kevin Spacey, and Jonathan Pryce.

Stream it today on Peacock.

Stage: Good Night, and Good Luck

Running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

Screen: Good Night, and Good Luck (2005)

The historical drama film is about American television news directed by George Clooney, with the movie starring David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr., and Frank Langella as well as Clooney himself. The film was co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Boop! The Musical

Running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Screen: The Betty Boop collection (1933-39)

Betty Boop is an animated cartoon character designed by Grim Natwick at the request of Max Fleischer. She originally appeared in the Talkartoon and Betty Boop film series, which were produced by Fleischer Studios and released by Paramount Pictures. She was featured in 90 theatrical cartoons between 1930 and 1939.

Stream it today on Youtube.

Stage: The Last Five Years

Running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Screen: The Last Five Years (2014)

The Last Five Years is a 2014 American musical romantic comedy drama film written and directed by Richard LaGravenese. It stars Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan as married couple Cathy Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Smash

Running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

Smash, inspired by the TV series, is a hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, with all the iconic songs, kick-ass choreography, and backstage pandemonium that make Broadway the beloved institution it is today.

Screen: Smash (2012-2013)

Smash is an American musical drama television series created by playwright Theresa Rebeck and developed by Robert Greenblatt for NBC. Steven Spielberg served as one of the executive producers. It features a large ensemble cast, led by Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, and Anjelica Huston.

Stream it today on Peacock.

Stage: John Proctor is the Villain

Running on Broadway at the Theatre.

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Screen: The Crucible (1996)

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, it stars Daniel Day-Lewis as John Proctor, Winona Ryder as Abigail Williams, Paul Scofield as Judge Thomas Danforth, Joan Allen as Elizabeth Proctor, Karron Graves as Mary Warren, and Bruce Davison as Reverend Samuel Parris. Set in 1692 during the Salem witch trials, the film follows a group of teenage girls who, after getting caught performing a ritual in the woods, band together and falsely accuse several of the townspeople of witchcraft.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Stranger Thing: The First Shadow

Running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Screen: Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Stranger Things is an American television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released in 2025. The show is known for its cast of characters, plot, nostalgic tones, and mix of the horror, drama, science-fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age genres.

Stream it today on Netflix.

Stage: Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

Screen: The Pirates of Penzance (1983)

Written and directed by Wilford Leach, the story takes place in the 1870s and centers around the pirate apprentice, Frederic, who leaves a Penzance-based pirate band of tenderhearted orphans and soon falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of an incompetent Major-General. The film, starring Kevin Kline, Angela Lansbury, Linda Ronstadt, George Rose, and Rex Smith, is an adaptation of the 1980 Joseph Papp production of Pirates.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Just In Time

Running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Just In Time is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Screen: Beyond the Sea (2004)

The biographical musical drama film based on the life of singer-actor Bobby Darin. Starring in the lead role and using his own singing voice for the musical numbers, Kevin Spacey co-wrote, directed, and co-produced the film, which takes its title from Darin's song of the same title. Beyond the Sea depicts Darin's rise to success in both the music and film industry during the 1950s and 1960s as well as his marriage to Sandra Dee, portrayed by Kate Bosworth. Just in Time is not based on the film.

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Real Women Have Curves

Running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Screen: Real Women Have Curves (2002)

The comedy-drama film was directed by Patricia Cardoso, based on the play of the same name by Josefina López, who co-authored the screenplay for the film with George LaVoo. The film stars America Ferrera (in her feature film debut) as protagonist Ana García. It gained fame after winning the Audience Award for best dramatic film, and the Special Jury Prize for acting in the 2002 Sundance Film Festival.

Stream it today on Max.