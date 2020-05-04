Broadway Rewind: Watch Chita Dance Back to Broadway in THE DANCER'S LIFE

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2005, when Chita Rivera mamboed back to Broadway in the revue based on her life, The Dancer's Life. The musical, which earned Chita her ninth Tony nomination, featured a book by Terrence McNally, original songs by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and additional songs from various other composers' catalogs.

Check out clips of Rivera in action below!





