Broadway Rewind: MOTOWN Raises the Volume at Bryant Park in 2013

Stop (in the name of love) and listen to the music of Motown!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Summer in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2013, when Motown first performed on the Bryant Park stage. Motown opened on April 14, 2013 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it played for 738 performances, and returned to Broadway in 2016. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and choreographed by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams, it starred Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae, Bryan Terrell Clark, Charl Brown, and more.

is the real story of the one-of-a-kind sound that hit the airwaves in 1959 and changed our culture forever. This exhilarating show charts Motown Founder Berry Gordy's incredible journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson,Marvin Gaye, and so many more.

Watch below as the original company performs "Stop! In the Name of Love," "I Want You Back," "Can I Close the Door," "Do You Love Me," "Get Ready" and "Dancing In the Street" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

