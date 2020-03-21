Broadway Rewind: Have Fun, Fun, Fun in Rehearsals for GOOD VIBRATIONS in 2004!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge follows two shows from the 2004-2005 season on this edition of Broadway Rewind. It's a look at The Beach Boys musical Good Vibrations, but we start things off at the opening night celebration of the New York production of Michael Frayn's play Democracy which starred Richard Thomas, James Naughton and Robert Prosky. Richard talked about sharing the stage once again with his friend, James Naughton. "We go way back. This is our fourth play we've done together. We love being onstage together. We're so different in every way, physically and vocally. It's a terrific match for us and we just love to talk to each other onstage."

It's then off to a rehearsal and sneak peek at Good Vibrations. The production didn't last long (February 2 to April 24, 2004), but it had a great cast, who went on to do great things, including Sebastian Arcelus, Kate Reinders, Tituss Burgess, Chad Kimball and Krysta Rodriguez. Chad told me about the impact that Beach Boys had on him, "I think it's just quintessentially young music and speaks to what's happening in young people's lives. It's the beach and all the sentiment that's in the songs."





Related Articles