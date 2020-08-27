Broadway Rewind: GROUNDHOG DAY Finds Its Time at Bryant Park in 2017

If it had its time again, would you see Groundhog Day?

July in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2017, when Groundhog Day performed on the Bryant Park stage. Groundhog Day opened on April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played for 176 performances. Directed by Matthew Warchus and choreographed by Peter Darling, it featured music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and starred Andy Karl, Barrett Doss, and more.

Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, PA, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again...and again. As each day plays out exactly the same as before Phil becomes increasingly despondent, but is there a lesson to be learned through his experiences?

Watch below as the company performs "Nobody Cares," "If I Had My Time Again," and "Seeing You" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

