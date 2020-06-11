Broadway Rewind: Encores! Eases Down the Road with THE WIZ in 2009

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns tomorrow with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm EDT on Friday, June 12 (globally except Latin America and Asia).The Wiz Live starred Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, David Alan, Grier, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelly, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Common, Stephanie Mills, and newcomer Shanice Williams.

Today we rewind to 2009, when Encores! presented the musical starring James Monroe Iglehart, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Ashanti and more. Watch as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast!

