Broadway Rewind: EVITA Brings the Rainbow Tour to Broadway in 2012

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when the first revival of Evita opened on Broadway. Starring Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, Michael Cerveris and Rachel Potter, Evita ran at the Marquis Theatre for 337 performances. EVITA tells Eva's passionate and tragic story through Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most dazzling and beloved score, including "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and "High Flying Adored."

Check out scenes from the revival below!

