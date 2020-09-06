Broadway Rewind: Beat the Drum- THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Is Back 15 Years Later

Today we rewind to 2018.

Today we rewind to 2018 for the 15th Anniversary concert of Thoroughly Modern Millie! The musical opened on Broadway on April 18, 2002 at the Marquis Theatre, where it ran for 903 performances. Thoroughly Modern Mille features a book by Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris, with new music by Jeanine Tesori. It was directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Rob Ashford.

The 15th Anniversary concert benefit celebration reunited two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund.

Below, watch highlights from the big night!

