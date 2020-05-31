BROADWAY REWIND
Broadway Rewind: BONNIE & CLYDE Steals the Spotlight in 2011!

May. 31, 2020  

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2011 for opening night of Bonnie & Clyde, starring Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan as the title duo. Bonnie & Clyde, featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, opened on December 1 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where it ran for 36 performances. In the show, two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde and now, this sexy new musical has claimed the Schoenfeld Theatre as its hideout.

Watch as we take you inside opening night below!

