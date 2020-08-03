Broadway Records Releases 'Shine (Instrument Of Hope)'

Broadway Records announced today the release of a new version of Shine, the anthem written by Sawyer Garrity & Andrea Peña, student survivors of the Parkland tragedy.

The Instrument of Hope is a trumpet crafted from spent bullet casings to help keep the conversation about gun violence prevention on the main stage. Arranger & composer Kim Scharnberg gathered 66 trumpet players from New York City and Los Angeles to record the song, featuring soloists Arturo Sandoval, Randy Brecker, Wayne Bergeron, Jeff Beal, Jami Dauber, Terell Stafford, Chuck Findley, Tim Hagans, Winston Byrd, Michael Leonhart and Barbara Laronga. Produced, arranged, and orchestrated by Scharnberg, the historic sessions were filmed by a team led by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer and director Mikael Salomon.

The music video is available here:

For a full list of credits and to download the single, please visit BroadwayRecords.com

Shine MSD, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. Shine MSD uses the arts to promote healing and provide mental health programs to the community. Their work is a continuous, ongoing effort, actively expanding to others in need around the world. To donate to Shine MSD, please visit website.

Please go to https://instrumentofhope.org to learn more about Shine (Instrument of Hope).

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Tony Award winning and Grammy nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com

