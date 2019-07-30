Broadway Records Announces Kyle Taylor Parker's Debut Album BROADWAY SOUL, VOL. 1

Broadway Records today announced that Kyle Taylor Parker: Broadway Soul, Vol. 1 will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, August 16, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

To celebrate the release, Kyle will appear at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, 196 Allen Street NYC, on Sunday, September 8 at 8:45pm. Tickets to the release concert can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kyle-taylor-parker-tickets-63388601012.

Drawn from and inspired by Kyle Taylor Parker's hit series "The Soul Sessions", his debut solo album "Broadway Soul, Vol. 1" reimagines Broadway classics with an R&B twist. Featuring an eclectic array of songs from musicals as diverse as Anything Goes, The Phantom of the Opera, Next to Normal, The Wiz, Hairspray and more, putting soulful vocals on display while shining a light on his unique experience and perspective as an artist of color.

Of the record, Kyle says, "As a kid I would check out Broadway cast recordings and solo albums from the public library, close my eyes and imagine the performances. I'd escape the sometimes challenging realities of living in the Midwest and imagine myself front row with the greats. Enraptured in the force and presence of Lillias White's voice on the Actor's Fund Dreamgirls recording, enchanted by the charming coos of Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall and inspired by Billy Porter "At the Corner of Broadway and Soul," I was comforted and dreamed of the day when I would move to the big city and make my mark on the great white way. I wanted to make an album that brought Broadway to the listener in a way they'd never thought of it. This album is dedicated to my twelve-year-old self sitting on his bedroom floor eyes shut tight wanting nothing more than to be a part of it all."

"I was a fan of Kyle's video series from the second I saw it, and when the project was proposed to us, I knew that we had to release it. There is something so timeless in what Kyle has created, marrying these Broadway songs with R&B arrangements. I can't wait for the world to hear this exciting album." - Robbie Rozelle, Broadway Records A&R Director

"Broadway Soul, Vol 1." Track Listing:

1. Anything

2. I'm Alive

3. Out Tonight

4. Think of Me

5. Ol' Man River

6. I Feel Pretty

7. No Bad News

8. Run and Tell That

9. Do You Hear the People Sing?

10. We Are Young

Originally cast as an Angel in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, Kyle Taylor Parker went on to headline the First National Tour of Kinky Boots as Lola and later became the first actor to replace Tony Award-winning Billy Porter in the role on Broadway. Over the last decade Kyle has been seen on Broadway, television, and on some of the most celebrated stages in the country including the Apollo and Radio City Music Hall. Kyle moved on from Kinky Boots to be featured in the original Broadway cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Smokey Joe's Café revival Off Broadway, and NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! All of this while carving out unique place for himself in the music scene by marrying his love of musical theatre and Soul/R&B. In 2017 Kyle started a series of YouTube videos called "The Soul Sessions" with collaborator Joshua Stephen Kartes. The pair would take popular songs from the Broadway canon and outfit them as bona fide soul standards. This video series quickly became a live concert series and showcases of Kyle's unique powerhouse vocals; described by All About Jazz as "a clarion crisp voice... that lives on freedom rather than any fuel." Connect with Kyle at @ktpway on all social platforms.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





