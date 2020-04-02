Broadway Podcast Network's STUCK Returns With 3 Bonus Episodes To Address New Work-From-Home Realities

STUCK, part of the Broadway Podcast Network, has extended its 3rd season of STUCK with three new episodes to address the new realities we're all facing and they're all available now!

Hear Damian Bazadona (Situation) and Rachelle Pereira (EQUALibrium Group) offer up suggestions about self care, the importance of routine, and adapting to your at-home workplace.

The new episodes include:

Season 3/Episode #7

Control Issues

In a time of so much uncertainty, find out how you can create a sense of stability in the moment-to-moment.



Season 3/Episode #8

Playing the Long Game

This is now officially a marathon and not a sprint. Find out how to help those around you while continuing to care for yourself.

Season 3/Episode #9

Blurred Boundaries

Work blurs into home life and home blurs into work. Find out how to stay productive and have human connection while trying to navigate the new normal.

To listen to episodes of STUCK, visit https://stuckpod.com/subscribe.





